Commanders Make Quiet, Smart Re-Signing Ahead of NFL Free Agency

The NFL Combine has finally arrived, and that means we will officially be kicking off the new league year in just a short period of time.

The Washington Commanders will have plenty of work to do, scouting the new crop of NFL rookies and in free agency, since they have so many players set to hit the open market.

However, they have made a quiet early signing that should make Commanders' fans happy, as the team agreed to a two-year, $7.5 million deal with veteran right tackle Andrew Wylie to continue protecting franchise quarterback Jayden Daniels.

Source: The #Commanders and RT Andrew Wylie have agreed to a 2-year, $7.5M contract with upside to $10.5M, keeping him off the FA market.



Wylie has started 34 games in 3 seasons with Washington and wanted to stay with the organization. A win-win deal for both sides. pic.twitter.com/Jm01yudOYH — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) February 23, 2026

Commanders Retain Valuable OL Depth

Wylie is a valuable asset for the Commanders, and getting him at the price they did only makes the move more significant as they can allocate cap space elsewhere to improve the roster.

Sep 29, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Washington Commanders guard Andrew Wylie (71) Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Wylie is a proven swing lineman who has played both right tackle and guard, and has provided reliable insurance behind Sam Cosmi and Josh Conerly Jr. Offensive line depth is crucial in the NFL, where injuries are common, and he proved that he is one of the best backups in the league after allowing just one sack and nine pressures when called upon in 2025.

Wylie had been vocal about wanting to stay in Washington, and this deal gets that done. His continuity, leadership, and familiarity with the franchise will help gel the roster during a rebound offseason phase that will see an influx of new teammates.

The re-signing of Wylie is a win-win for both player and team, and solidifies the notion that the Commanders will do whatever they have to do to make sure that Jayden Daniels is protected at all costs. Daniels' health and development are massive priorities for the Commanders after an injury-riddled 2025 campaign. Re-signing Wylie for reliable depth reduces pressure on Daniels, and should allow Dan Quinn to have fewer worries about his franchise QB with a tough and physical line up front to protect him.

With Wylie's re-signing, the Commanders are almost completely buttoned up across the offensive trenches, with a decision to be made when it comes to left guard Chris Paul. Health along the offensive line has been a huge issue for the Commanders in recent seasons, so it will be key for them to nip that in the bud in 2026. But if injuries do continue to arise, Wylie will be ready to step in wherever he is needed.

Follow Caleb on Twitter.

Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2026 offseason.