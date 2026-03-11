Commanders Could Get Big Addition at WR for Jayden Daniels

The Washington Commanders have been fairly active in free agency over the past few days, but have yet to make a real big splash on one side of the ball.

The Commanders have re-signed nearly two handfuls of their own free agents, and have made a slew of outside signings; all coming on the defensive side of the ball, with the big names being edge rushers Odafe Oweh and K'Lavon Chaisson, and linebacker Leo Chenal.

It was evident after last season's debacle that the Commanders must get better on the defensive side of the ball, and they have done just that thus far. However, they must still figure out how to get more talent at the skill positions on offense as well as continue building out the offensive line to help protect Jayden Daniels.

While it appears that they will be doing more on offense come the NFL Draft in April, there is a chance they can still add here via free agency. In fact, in a recent report from ESPN's Nick Wagoner, the San Francisco 49ers are set to release controversial wideout Brandon Aiyuk shortly, and "Washington is the most likely landing spot".

Aiyuk to Reunite With Jayden Daniels

Wagoner also reports that the deal would most likely be a one-year prove-it deal after Aiyuk has missed over a year of football after suffering a serious knee injury back in 2024.

If the Commanders were to sign Aiyuk, it would come at a fairly cheap cost given what has transpired for the former up-and-coming wide receiver, and the hope is that getting him to a new organization with familiar ties will do him well if he wishes to continue his professional football career.

Signing Aiyuk after he is released will pair him with his collegiate quarterback, Jayden Daniels, from their time at Arizona State. The two have remained close since those days and would allow for some familiarity.

While Aiyuk would be a welcome addition to the Commanders' wide receiver room, which doesn't really have much pop behind Terry McLaurin, it won't come without its risks.

Aiyuk's knee injury is still a concern since the 49ers don't really have an idea of how his rehab process went. And the reason for them not knowing is that Aiyuk completely cut off contact with the front office and coaches, ultimately forcing his way out of San Francisco.

Certainly, Aiyuk will not be retained by the 49ers, but it will be intriguing to see if the Commanders do, in fact, give him another chance at playing in the NFL. If Aiyuk isn't able to find a home or falters on whatever deal he signs, he could very well find himself out of the league, given his problematic history.

