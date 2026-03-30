Commanders May Have Problem With Terry McLaurin's Contract

The Washington Commanders struggled through considerable injuries during the 2025-26 NFL season. A year filled with promise quickly turned into a disaster, especially with franchise quarterback Jayden Daniels in and out of the lineup.

There was also plenty of drama surrounding the Commanders last offseason, particularly around star wide receiver Terry McLaurin's contract situation. McLaurin skipped mandatory minicamp and the first few days of training camp while negotiating for a larger paycheck.

Washington ultimately relented, and the two sides came to an agreement on a three-year/$97 million deal. The contract elevated McLaurin among the highest-paid wide receivers in the league, sitting just behind Detroit's Amon-Ra St. Brown and ahead of Cincinnati's Tee Higgins.

With that being said, McLaurin failed to deliver after his big payday. Much of that was due to injury, but there are still some concerns to consider moving forward.

Terry McLaurin Named Washington's Most Overpaid Player

Nov 30, 2025; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) reacts after a catch against the Denver Broncos in the second quarter of the game at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

McLaurin was limited in training camp and then suffered a quad injury early in the year that sent him to the sidelines for four games. Upon his return, he reaggravated the ailment and was forced to miss additional time.

Subsequently, McLaurin posted career lows in games played (10), receptions (38), receiving yards (582), and touchdowns (3).

The stark dip in performance has resulted in McLaurin being named Washington's most overpaid player, per Bleacher Report's Brad Gagnon.

"The seventh-highest-paid receiver in the NFL has never hit 1,200 yards, has scored eight-plus touchdowns just once, and never caught 90 passes in a season," Gagnon wrote. "Now durability could be a concern for a good-not-great player on the wrong side of 30."

McLaurin has been one of the most productive wide receivers in the league when healthy. From 2020-24, he posted five consecutive campaigns of 1,000+ yards, earning two Pro Bowl appearances and a second-team All-Pro nod in 2024.

Though McLaurin will turn 31 shortly after the 2026 season kicks off, he's also just one season removed from a prolific year where he caught 82 passes for 1,096 yards and a franchise record 13 touchdowns.

McLaurin's extension kicks in this fall, where he'll have a cap hit of $18 million. That number rises to $34 million in 2027 and $39.5 million in 2028.

Washington does hold a potential out following the 2026 season. The franchise could cut McLaurin and take the hit of $18 million, while shedding the future implications.

No one wants to see that happen as McLaurin is on his way to becoming one of the best wide receivers in team history. It's possible his injuries were a one-off.

That's what the Commanders will be hoping for as McLaurin tries to rebound.

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