Commanders Named Best Landing Spot for $17 Million Falcons Running Back

We are less than a week away from the onset of free agency, and the Washington Commanders will be doing their due diligence in flipping the roster after a lackluster 5-12 showing in 2025.

There are plenty of holes to fill on the depth chart for Washington, and while they will likely pay heavy attention to their defense, they will also need to elevate their skill positions on offense while adding depth.

The running back room will be extremely thin once free agency opens, and they must look to either the open market and/or the NFL Draft to round out the unit. That is exactly why Sports Illustrated's Michael Fabiano believes that the Commanders would be the best fit for Atlanta Falcons' soon-to-be-free agent Tyler Allgeier.

Commanders Should Eye Allgeier in Free Agency

Sep 28, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier (25) Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

"The Commanders need backfield help, as veterans Austin Ekeler, Jeremy McNichols and Chris Rodriguez Jr. (RFA) are all free agents," wrote Fabiano. "While they could take Notre Dame’s Jeremiyah Love if he falls to No. 7 in the NFL draft, Allgeier would be a solid (and cost-effective) pivot. He would be the lead back in a committee that would also include Jacory Croskey-Merritt, making Allgeier a potential RB2 or flex starter."

Fabiano makes excellent points about why it would make a ton of sense for the Commanders to seek out Allgeier's services. The lack of depth and playmaking ability in the room would obviously be upgraded with taking a player like Love in the NFL Draft, but getting a proven producer in the league with a guy like Allgeier would be a huge get.

Allgeier, while still just 25, could come in and help develop young players like Croskey-Merritt and even Chris Rodriguez Jr. if the Commanders decide to match whatever offers he can acquire.

Allgeier is an obvious fit in Washington due to the clear need at the position and his fit within the offensive scheme. Signing Allgeier, who is a low-cost, high-value add, would also help the Commanders avoid overdrafting at the position in a weaker class while addressing the run game that struggled once Ekeler went down.

Allgeier is known for his short-yardage effectiveness and goal-line work, but he has also proven to be a solid back all-around. Bringing him in would give the Commanders a solid 1-2 punch platoon of him and Croskey-Merritt, and the Commanders could look to bring in a back who possesses better pass-catching abilities, or re-sign McNichols, to balance out what Allgeier and Croskey-Merritt can do.

