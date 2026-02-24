Commanders Predicted to Land Playmaker From Steelers in Free Agency

With a little over a week away from NFL free agency, the league is buzzing, and according to FOX Sports, this year’s class isn’t loaded with blockbuster names, but it's stacked with dependable players that can immediately make an impact, and that lands perfectly for where the Washington Commanders are right now.

A Market Full of Immediate Contributors

FOX Sports recently released the top 100 players expected to hit the open market and projected landing spots for these key contributors, and for this secondary player, the Commanders could be a good landing spot, according to FOX Sports.

One of the most notable takeaways from the list is its defensive tilt: 55 of the top 100 players are on that side of the ball. That aligns with the Commanders' offseason priorities after a 2025 season in which the defense failed to find its footing. The Commanders’ secondary is expected to be a major focus, with key returners at cornerback in Mike Sainristil and Trey Amos, and safeties Quan Martin, Jeremy Reaves, and Percy Butler.

Pittsburgh Steelers safety Kyle Dugger (29) | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

A Veteran Option with a Low Risk

A name that stands out on the list is Kyle Dugger, the veteran safety currently with the Steelers. According to Fox Sports Dugger is a low-risk rebound candidate after a winding path that took him from New England to Pittsburgh as part of the Patriots’ 2025 reset. Dugger, 29, started nine games with the Steelers, recording two interceptions, including a pick-six, before voiding the final two years of his four-year, $58 million deal.

Mike Sainristil and Trey Amos remain under contract, though Sainristil’s production dipped in 2025. The defensive unit is in need of some significant upgrades, with the Commanders potentially moving on from veteran like Marshon Lattimore to free up $18.5 million in cap space. Washington currently leans on Quan Martin, Jeremy Reaves, and Percy Butler as their safeties, but the unit still lacks consistency and high-impact production.

Pittsburgh Steelers safety Kyle Dugger (29) | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

More Names Could Still Enter the Picture

While free agency officially doesn’t open until March 9, teams across the league are making moves behind the scenes, like cutting veterans, restructuring deals, and creating cap space. Players can begin signing with teams on March 11. Fox Sports projects that more than $1 billion in contracts will be handed out league-wide in a short window.

Fox Sports also notes that several players currently on the list may never reach free agency, as teams use franchise tags or re-sign veterans before the market opens. At the same time, more cap-driven cuts are expected in the coming weeks, meaning additional players good enough to crack the top 100 could become available.

Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2026 offseason.