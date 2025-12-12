Commanders offensive line has quietly become team's 'steady' force

ASHBURN, Va. – While the Washington Commanders have spent the 2025 NFL season in constant turmoil, there has been a group that has been quietly steady along the way.

The irony in this fact is that to begin the Commanders’ season, the offensive line arguably had the most turmoil of all the position groups, before eventually steadying and becoming about as consistent as they come.

While right guard Sam Cosmi started the year still recovering from a knee injury suffered in the 2024 NFL Playoffs, and Chris Paul hadn’t yet taken over the starting left guard job when the season began, those two and their three linemates have done what no other Washington group has been able to.

A Bond Amidst Turmoil

Bonding as a unit, there has formed a ‘dynamic’ relationship between veterans left tackle Laremy Tunsil and center Tyler Biadasz, even though they don’t play as two directly connected parts of the line.

“It truly is,” a dynamic bond, Biadasz says. “And the experience, even with my experience, but even with Laremy, and that even started when he first came in the building, and just to be able to talk to him and talk to him about scheme or about players around the league and his experience too.”

The Left Side Connection

While Paul earned his starting opportunity this season, he’s been benefiting from playing between the two veterans, and head coach Dan Quinn says he and Tunsil have also become an impressive, albeit somewhat surprising element of their running game as well.

“Some of the combination blocks that you've seen, and especially on the left side with [T] Laremy [Tunsil] and [G] Chris [Paul] on some of the double teams and down blocks have been significant."

"Yeah, that I think jumped off to me more than anything this season is just how he [Tunsil] can move bodies in the run game," offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury added in his press conference this week.

Mentoring the Future

Biadasz attributes the group’s ability to come together partially due to talent, of course, but also to their willingness to constantly do the little extras that help them refine their skills individually, and reinforce their abilities as a unit.

"We have a lot of guys in the room that have a lot of experience, and we share that with the younger guys on our team and with Josh [Conerly], just to continue to uplevel the group as a whole. That's the big picture for sure, and it's awesome."

