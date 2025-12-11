Commanders rookies poised for breakout roles in 2026

The Washington Commanders have officially been eliminated from playoff contention and will look to finish the 2025 regular season out strong, but they can now get a head start on their plans to improve the roster this offseason to turn things around from what was a disastrous year.

There is no telling what the Commanders' 2026 roster will look like as they enter yet another offseason with one of the most free-agent-heavy rosters. Still, they will certainly conduct a thorough evaluation to try to capture the magic they saw during the 2024 season.

Washington asked a lot of their rookies this season, mainly due to injuries to other players, and some of those players are likely to earn bigger roles in 2026. Here is who we think will.

WR Jaylin Lane

Jaylin Lane, a fourth-round pick out of Virginia Tech, initially became the Commanders' return specialist, showcasing his elite speed and ability in space. With a lack of wide receiver depth and injuries, Lane was thrust into real snaps in his rookie season and didn't look out of place despite the lack of overall production.

His infectious energy, yards after catch, separation, and big-play capability show that he has the tools to become a starting NFL wideout, but he will need to continue to develop to reach those heights. In 2026, we can see Lane's role expanded if he has a solid offseason, perhaps competing for a top-four role at the position.

CB Trey Amos

Cornerback Trey Amos was the Commanders' second-round pick out of Ole Miss and immediately began making an impact for the team. His physical, disciplined, and rarely overwhelmed style of play shows his polish even for a rookie, and quickly earned him starting snaps.

Amos impressed early for Washington, but unfortunately, a season-ending fibula fracture put a stop to that. With the Commanders likely to restructure their secondary, the one solid is the return of Amos to the starting backfield. He should become a full-time starter in 2026 as long as he remains healthy.

T Josh Conerly Jr.

The former Oregon Duck, Conerly Jr., was the Commanders' first-round draft pick. He wasn't expected to immediately become a force on the offensive line for the Commanders, but quickly found himself taking meaningful snaps and starts due to injuries.

He's still not a finished product, but his improved technique over the course of the season along with the physicality to go up against some of the NFL's top pass rushers, show that he has what it takes to become the full-time starting tackle on either side, although we will likely see him start opposite of Laremy Tunsil who mans the left tackle spot.

RB Jacory Croskey-Merritt

Jacory Croskey-Merritt is the most controversial of the rookies that we expect to take on an expanded role in 2026. Bill, as he is known, came into his rookie season with a ton of hype despite being a seventh-round draft pick, but he was able to quickly make an impact, winning Rookie of the Week and FedEx Ground Player of the Week honors.

However, as the season progressed, Croskey-Merritt fell out of favor for Chris Rodriguez and Jeremy McNichols. McNichols is expected to become a free agent this offseason, while the health of Austin Ekeler is still up in the air.

Croskey-Merritt has all the intangibles to be an every-down back in the NFL, and outperformed expectations of a late-round draft pick if you ignore the hype that came with him into the league. If the Commanders move on from McNichols and Ekeler isn't ready to go or decides to hang up the cleats, Croskey-Merritt could very well see himself as a split-carry RB1 or at least a legit RB2.

