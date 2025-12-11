Commanders face rookie QB with two keys to victory in Week 15

The Washington Commanders enter Week 15 searching for their first win in more than two months, and Sunday’s matchup with the New York Giants might be one of their best chances to finally break the streak.

At 3 to 10 and dealing with a long list of injuries, Washington is playing for pride, evaluation, and anything positive they can carry into the offseason.

To actually get a win, the Commanders need two specific things to go their way.

Jaxson Dart Must Be #1 Priority

The biggest challenge in this matchup is slowing down Giants rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart, who has been outstanding since taking over for Russell Wilson. Dart is completing 63 percent of his passes for 1556 yards with 18 total touchdowns and only 3 interceptions. He is also a dangerous runner with 337 rushing yards and 7 rushing scores, making him one of the most productive dual threat rookies in the league.

This becomes a major test for a Commanders defense that has struggled from Week 1 until now. Washington has had issues with explosive plays and missed tackles, and Dart is the type of quarterback who can turn busted contain into huge gains. The Commanders must keep him in the pocket, limit his scramble opportunities, and force him to string together long drives instead of quick strike plays. If Dart gets comfortable and begins extending plays, Washington could be in for a long afternoon.

A Test for Young Defenders

The defense will rely on young players like Jordan Magee and Jeremy Reaves to bring speed and energy. If they can keep Dart from taking over the game, Washington’s chances of ending the losing streak increase significantly.

Marcus Mariota Needs His Best Game of the Season

On offense, the Commanders will again turn to Marcus Mariota, who will make his seventh start of the season with Jayden Daniels sidelined. Mariota has been steady in a year where Washington has been devastated by injuries. Twenty-three players have missed a combined 108 games, including veterans like Zach Ertz, who remain unavailable this week. Despite all of this, Mariota has kept the offense competitive.

Washington needs him to play with confidence, extend plays with his legs, and take care of the football. He has to be the steadying force for an offense that still features Terry McLaurin, Deebo Samuel, and a running game capable of producing big moments. The Commanders do not need Mariota to be spectacular, but they do need him to be the reliable leader who keeps them on schedule and avoids costly mistakes.

This season may be drifting into long-term evaluation mode with a focus on 2026, but the Commanders still want to compete. If Mariota can deliver his best performance and the defense contains Dart, Washington has a real chance to come out of Week 15 with a much-needed win.

