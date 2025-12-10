Commanders fans get disappointing news with latest on Jayden Daniels

The Washington Commanders will once again be without their starting quarterback as they prepare for this week’s matchup against the New York Giants.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, quarterback Jayden Daniels has officially been ruled out for the game due to injury his elbow last week vs. the Minnesota Vikings.

It’s the latest setback for the Commanders in what was supposed to be his bounce back season, but has instead become a year filled with stops and starts.

Commanders QB Jayden Daniels, who suffered another left elbow injury vs. the Vikings, is out for Washington’s upcoming game vs the Giants. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 10, 2025

Daniels Sidelined Again

Schefter reported that “There were no structural setbacks for Jayden Daniels. But after medical evaluations, the doctors have advised he not play on Sunday, and he will be re-evaluated next week.”

Daniels’ latest injury occurred in the third quarter against Minnesota after throwing an interception. During the return, he was hit and landed hard on his left side, directly on the same elbow he had just recovered from. He immediately went to the sideline injury tent and later emerged to the bench, listed as questionable but never returning.

Backup Marcus Mariota stepped in after the injury and will now start again on Sunday. For Daniels, it marks yet another interruption in a season that was supposed to be his full breakout. The rookie quarterback has been in and out of the lineup with different injuries, preventing him from building momentum or establishing consistency in Kliff Kingsbury’s offense.

Washington fell to 3 to 9 with the loss to Minnesota, officially eliminating them from the NFC playoff race and shifting the team’s priorities toward player development and long term health.

Dec 7, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) practices before the game at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images | Brad Rempel-Imagn Images

What Daniels Absence Means for the Giants

With Daniels sidelined, the Commanders turn their focus to managing the offense with Mariota while making sure Daniels’ elbow fully heals. The organization remains committed to him as the franchise quarterback, but repeated blows to the same arm make caution the only logical approach.

This week’s matchup against the Giants becomes more about evaluating the supporting cast, continuing to build chemistry among young players, and finding answers heading into the offseason. Washington played the Vikings close early before unraveling late, but the effort from several young players gives the staff something to build on.

Daniels is expected to be re-evaluated next week, and the team hopes he can return before the season ends. For now, the biggest priority is making sure he doesn’t take any further unnecessary damage in a season that slipped away months ago.

The Commanders will try to regroup, compete, and finish strong, just without their franchise quarterback once again.

