Commanders Re-Sign Veteran Quarterback Marcus Mariota to Multi-Year Deal

The Washington Commanders were expected to make some splash moves this offseason after entering free agency with over $80 million in cap space. And while things may have gotten off to a slow start compared to the rest of the league, they were able to land a massive piece in edge rusher Odafe Oweh.

The Commanders have been able to make a few other moves, with much of the work coming on the defensive side of the ball. The defense is undoubtedly the most important aspect of what the Commanders must address this offseason, but some offseason changes or re-signings are also a must.

Washington has yet to make a splash move on offense, but they have re-signed a couple of guys, including, most recently, backup veteran quarterback Marcus Mariota.

The Commanders are re-signing backup QB Marcus Mariota on a one-year, $7million deal, per sources. He can make up to $11M with incentives. pic.twitter.com/tBx23bMCOK — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 9, 2026

Mariota to Continue Backing Up Jayden Daniels

Sep 7, 2025; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) talks to Commanders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Mariota's new contract with the Commanders is high for a backup role, but it is without a doubt much needed behind Jayden Daniels, given his injury history, missing over half his sophomore campaign.

Mariota was effective stepping in for Daniels' absence, even if it didn't translate to wins. He's one of the NFL's better backup QB options with a solid arm, mobility, and experience mentoring young quarterbacks, making it an easy decision for the Commanders to bring him back despite being 32 years of age.

Mariota is calm and a team-first veteran who will continue to help Daniels mature and learn the offense under new offensive coordinator David Blough. Understanding the system inside and out is key for a young QB like Daniels, so having Mariota's shoulder and experience to lean on will only help him continue to develop.

It's a smart hedge by the Commanders in a think quarterback marketing, and is most certainly a better option to help mentor Daniels rather than overpaying for a lesser option or relying on a rookie or younger player equivalent to Daniels.

The move isn't going to go down as one that Commanders fans will be overly rejoiced with, but it was a necessary one. And if 2025 showed anything, Mariota's services could be needed more often than not, even if the hope is that he will remain behind the scenes, while Daniels continues to lead the offense.

Mariota is now set as the backup, so the Commanders can continue to shift their focus to the other side of the ball and get in some explosive new weapons at their skill positions on offense.

