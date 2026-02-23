One Thing That Connects New Commanders Coordinators

The Washington Commanders have a new offensive coordinator in David Blough and a new defensive coordinator in Daronte Jones.

While the two could not be any more different, Commanders head coach Dan Quinn believes the two have the same quality that makes them capable of leading a unit for the Commanders.

“I think you'll find being around them the energy for teaching about what that is, the ability to articulate that to everyone. I know so much about David, but when I did so much research with Daronte about the other players he's coached and their feedback about what their position coach was like, it was remarkable," Quinn said.

"About his connection, his teachability, the way he put belief into people to help raise their game up. And that hadn't just been from one player that was from a number of players. So, those are the type of things from a leadership standpoint that you want to hear about developing players, making an impact, finding ways to teach it where it can be clear and concise and high standards and accountability.

"And when you hear players talk that way about their position coach, that's a big deal. David, differently, his office was right near mine. So, almost on a regular basis we're in talking through things and ideas and there's some strong coaches here on our staff to also support that vision of how we're going to do it. And so, I'd say that's the common thread. These guys have real energy for teaching and a real vision of what it should look like. And so, I think those are the two common threads.”

Commanders Find Continuity in Coordinator Hires

Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn during the first half at U.S. Bank Stadium. | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Though Blough is a former quarterback in his third year of coaching, while Jones has over two decades of experience both in college and the pros, it appears they have common ground that will form the identity of who the Commanders want to become in the upcoming season.

The hope is that the two sides will be on the same page to build the best team possible for the upcoming season.

The Commanders are in Indianapolis this week, looking at prospects to select for the 2026 NFL Draft.

