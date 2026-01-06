Five key free agents for Commanders

The Washington Commanders are seeing their season end, so the future is at the forefront of the discussion for many players.

The Commanders can't bring everyone back, but they will have to make a decision on a few key players. Here's a look at the five biggest free agents for the Commanders this offseason.

WR Deebo Samuel

The Commanders trade for San Francisco wide receiver Deebo Samuel back in the spring did not materialize as the team had hoped. However, there is a chance for a possible redemption tour for Samuel and the Commanders.

"Nothing that I control right now. We'll see how it goes. Not too much I can do. So at the end of the day, this is business and wish we'll see how it goes," Samuel said via WUSA9.

Washington Commanders wide receiver Deebo Samuel runs after making a catch as Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Kelee Ringo. | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

LB Von Miller

Miller is a future Hall of Fame linebacker who could be in his final season with the team. However, he has expressed interest in possibly returning to the roster.

"I'll be 37 years old in March. I think I proved to myself that I can play another year. I want to be here, but I'm not in a position to start making demands and saying where I want to play and where I want to be at. Whoever wants me, that's where I'd be. But I definitely prove to myself that I can play next year. I would love to be a Commander," Miller said via WUSA9.

"I got my house here. Kids, got all type of Commanders gear and stuff. DQ does a great job of keeping me healthy and ready to go as far as vet days and rest. I would love to be able to run that back. But like I said before, not in a position to be able to make demands and stuff on where I want to be and how I want to do it. Whatever opportunity presents itself, that's where I'd be."

P Tress Way

Way is the longest-tenured member of the roster, beginning his career with the team in 2014. Way has punted for Washington for 12 years, and there is potential that it could be the end of his time in the nation's capital.

"Yeah. One, I'm always going to approach every situation just with so much gratitude," Way said via WUSA9.

"I just finished 12 years here. I don't have any desire to play anywhere else, but I'm also thankful for all the times and all the memories that I have got to have here. But playing for DQ, playing for AP, Coach Izzo, this is just a special time with this franchise. And I know that this year's record just totally stunk. This is a special group of people that are in this building and it's very fun to be a part of."

RB Chris Rodriguez Jr.

Rodriguez ended up becoming the team's top rusher down the stretch of the season. So he is someone worth looking at when trying to bring back players. Luckily for the Commanders, he is hitting restricted free agency, which helps Washington's chances of re-signing him.

"It's not really up to me right now. We just finished the season, so first thing for me will be to rest and recover and whatever happens after that happens. [Assuming you want to come back here?] Of Course. I would love to come back," Rodriguez said via WUSA9.

LB Bobby Wagner

Wagner is the leader of the team's defense, and losing him would be a major loss for the team. He has been a huge mentor for many of the younger players on the roster, so the team should be interested in bringing him back to the roster next season.

However, he is approaching the twilight of his career, and there's potential for him to try to sign with a Super Bowl contender or retire. This is something the Commanders will be keeping a close eye on for the foreseeable future.

