Washington Commanders Fan Favorite Returning for 13th Season

The Washington Commanders did not wait long to make their first off-season roster decision, and it was a no-brainer. Resigning Pro Bowl punter Tress Way to a one-year contract was no surprise for the franchise or the fans, as Way has been one of the most dependable and liked players from the 2025 season.

A bright spot in a dark season

Way, now entering his 13th year in Washington, was a bright light even as the team struggled to find its footing this season. Special teams provided positive moments, largely because of Way's ability to help his team, specifically the defense, get in a better starting position.

"A special group of guys"

"That special teams room, that's a special group of guys," Way told WUSA9. Despite the lack of wins and inconsistency this year, Way emphasized how much pride the unit took in its performance and in supporting one another.

Head coach Dan Quinn highlighted Way's value as a leader, pointing to the Way he carries himself and connects with teammates throughout the building. Quinn recalled how Way responded to his Pro Bowl selection by making sure the spotlight also shone on his punt coverage teammates, including Percy Butler and Tyler Owens.

That mindset has helped shape the special teams unit's culture under coordinator Larry Izzo. According to Way, Izzo has built a competitive, close-knit environment that players look forward to being part of each week.

"It is a really special group of guys to be around," Way told WUSA9, adding that the tone is set by Izzo and carried throughout the room.

Why this move matters

By bringing Way back, Washington retains a key piece of one area where consistency existed last season. It also gives the team a veteran presence during another period of transition.

Way made it clear that returning was meaningful on a personal level as well. He shared that feeling wanted and valued by the organization is one of the highest compliments a professional athlete can receive.

As the Commanders prepare for 2026, the return of Tress Way ensures one of the team's leaders and most respected voices will remain part of its fabric.

