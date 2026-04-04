Jayden Daniels Leads Private Commanders Offseason Workout in LA

As the NFL league meetings in Phoenix start to wrap up, the focus for the Washington Commanders is already shifting. It’s less about what’s happening in meeting rooms and more about what’s going on out in California, where a group of offensive playmakers has quietly started putting in work ahead of the 2026 season.

And at the center of it all is Jayden Daniels.

The Personnel

This isn’t just a casual offseason link-up. Daniels is coming off a season riddled with injuries and is ready to come back and take the helm with a revamped offseason. These workouts aren’t random either. He’s making sure timing is sharp, and everything feels natural before OTAs even get here.

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) | Peter Casey-Imagn Images

There’s no surprise that Terry McLaurin is right there with him. Since Daniels arrived in Washington, the two have built strong chemistry, but last season didn’t always reflect that. Now there’s a clear emphasis on keeping that connection consistent heading into 2026. They already know what it looks like when they’re in rhythm – now it’s about maintaining it.

Rachaad White being out there stands out the most. He just got to Washington, but he’s already tapped in, and it makes sense. He and Daniels go way back to Arizona State, so there’s already a built-in comfort level. That matters, especially for a running back who’s expected to be heavily involved in the passing game.

Proof (@UCLAFootball on IG)



Jayden Daniels and Terry McLauirn working out along with (not pictured) Dyami Brown and Rachaad White) https://t.co/6h5gRHVpTX pic.twitter.com/jJM7ZTeGkv — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) April 4, 2026

Then there’s Dyami Brown, who spent a year with the Jacksonville Jaguars and is now back reunited with his former teammates. He’s still one of the team’s best vertical threats and clearly wants to make sure he stays part of the conversation in this offense.

Why It Matters

People will say these offseason workouts are more for show than anything, and sometimes that’s true. But this feels different.

When you have players like Daniels and McLaurin leading it, it’s not just for social media. It’s about building real chemistry and setting a tone early.

Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) celebrates with quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) | Peter Casey-Imagn Images

For White, especially, this is big. Getting those reps in now, understanding how Daniels plays, and building that trust could make him a real weapon out of the backfield. And that Arizona State connection only adds to it.

Inside the Work

From what’s been shared, these workouts aren’t light either. They’re putting in work.

A big focus has been on deep ball timing, making sure McLaurin and Brown are in sync with Daniels and his arm strength.

They’re also working on getting White comfortable in the offense, especially in those check-down situations where he can be a safety valve.

And of course, conditioning is a part of it too. Training in that California heat now, so when camp rolls around, they’re already ahead of the curve.

This is the kind of work that doesn’t always show up right away, but when the season starts, and everything looks smooth, this is usually where it begins.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news.