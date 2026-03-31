Dan Quinn Reveals Next Step For Commanders' Star Jayden Daniels

Not that long ago, the Washington Commanders took the league by storm during quarterback Jayden Daniels' rookie season.

Daniels put his name squarely into the record books, setting NFL rookie records for completion percentage (69%), quarterback rushing yards (891), and fourth quarter or overtime touchdown passes (12) while leading the franchise to an NFC Championship appearance.

It looked like Daniels was primed for another step in 2026, especially after the Commanders fortified the offense around him. However, a gruesome elbow injury derailed Daniels' campaign, along with a knee strain and a strained hamstring. Though he was able to return for a brief stint a few weeks later, the ailment ultimately ended his season.

Obviously, the season didn't go how anyone expected. That means Daniels has an opportunity to rebound as he goes into year three in Washington.

Daniels is a dynamic scrambler, but considering his recent struggles to stay healthy, he must remain smart on his legs next fall.

Commanders Head Coach Dan Quinn On Next Step For Jayden Daniels

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Washington Commanders coach Dan Quinn speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The NFL Owners Meetings are taking place over the next few days in Phoenix.

Commanders head coach Dan Quinn is among the key faces in attendance. Quinn spoke about what he wants to see next from Daniels during an appearance on 'This Is Football' with Kevin Clark.

There's a new system in Washington with David Blough taking the reins from Kliff Kingsbury. Blough has worked directly with Daniels for the last two years, so there's already a sense of familiarity.

At the same time, the Commanders want to introduce Daniels to a few different concepts as they look for a way to utilize his athleticism in the passing game, rather than just as a rusher. It's an opportunity to keep Daniels' legs in the game while also prioritizing his safety.

"There's a new system for him as well, where we'll be under center more, that part of our offense we'll have some variation. But for him, he's got exceptional ability to create on the run," Quinn said. "So, some of those runs, can they extend pass to pass? He's an exceptional runner, but the explosive plays will come outside of the pocket, remaining a passer, so that would be one of the things for us."

Daniels has spent the majority of his career in spread offenses working out of the shotgun. That dates back to his time in high school and his journey to Arizona State and LSU.

Quinn sees an advantage to mixing in under center looks.

"I think there's more run-action that comes with it," Quinn said. "Because of the accuracy of him as a passer, you have so many big play pass shots that come from a big run-action, with his arm strength, he'll be able to really push the ball down the field. I think that's one of the good by-products that come from being under center."

At the end of the day, the most important thing is having Daniels available each week. The Commanders will have to live or die with their franchise quarterback.

In 24 starts at the NFL level, Daniels has completed 445/668 passes for 4,830 yards with 33 touchdowns to 12 interceptions. He's added 206 rushes for 1,169 yards and eight more scores on the ground.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news.