Young Commanders OC David Blough's Inexperience Could Come Into Play

David Blough has gone from backup quarterback to Washington Commanders offensive coordinator in just three years.

It's a deep climb for Blough in a short amount of time, but he explained how his experience in the league will help him in this particular position.

“I think I've been very fortunate to be around a lot of great coaches, you know, like every step of the way, whether it was high school, whether it was college, whether it was in the NFL. A lot of the men that I've looked up to in my life have been fantastic coaches, whether it's a teacher, whether it's a connector, whether it's a developer," Blough said.

"And so, you know, once I got to the NFL level as a player, you know, that flame was kind of lit for me that I wanted to be the guy, you know, as close as you can to calling a play in the huddle. You know, getting to call the plays into the quarterback is the next closest thing as one of the play callers. So I've always had aspirations for this and really excited to get it going.”

READ MORE: Could Notre Dame Star Jeremiyah Love Be the Perfect Shield for Daniels?

Arizona Cardinals quarterback David Blough catches a lateral during the first quarter. | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

David Blough Has Experience For Commanders OC Job

Commanders head coach Dan Quinn would not have promoted Blough if he didn't feel he was fully ready for the role. He comes into the season as one of the youngest offensive coordinators in the NFL, but he is in this position for a reason.

Blough's continuity and experience with third-year pro Jayden Daniels will certainly come into play. The chemistry the two have developed over the years will help the Commanders' offense as it restructures itself.

This is a big move for the coaching staff. If it works, the Commanders could be back in the playoffs next season. If not, everyone could be fired and a new staff could take over for 2027.

READ MORE: Analyst Picks Jayden Daniels Over Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson for MVP



Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 season.

More Washington Commanders News

• Commanders' David Blough Describes Emotions After Taking OC Job

• Washington Commanders Fan Favorite Returning for 13th Season



• Mock Draft Puts Luxury Over Need With Commanders' No. 7 Pick

• Bobby Wagner Says Late Mother Lives Through Him in Award Speech