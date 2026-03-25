Will Bobby Wagner Retire? How Lavonte David’s Retirement Impacts the Commanders Free Agent

The focus over the past few weeks has been on NFL free agency and the upcoming NFL Draft, but some other news has come down that could paint the picture for Washington Commanders free agent linebacker Bobby Wagner.

Fellow 2012 NFL Draftee and linebacker Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Lavonte David decided to hang up the cleats and enter retirement, meaning that the only men left standing from that heralded linebacker class are Wagner and Demario Davis.

With David's retirement now official, the spotlight naturally shifts to how much longer Davis and Wagner will continue playing. And while Wagner has stated he intends on playing a 15th season, crossing the finish line could start creeping further into his mind as a potential option.

The Gold Standards

Wagner and David have been linked since they entered the league together in 2012. For 14 years, they have spent the majority of their careers as the ideal image of an off-ball linebacker and the epitome of how the game should be played from their position, all while rocking the same jersey number of 54.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Lavonte David (54) Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Both players have been captains for the majority of their careers and are two of three players to ever eclipse 1,500+ tackles and 40+ sacks in NFL history, alongside Ray Lewis.

It was really weird to hear that David would be hanging them up after all that he was able to accomplish, and the same will be said for Wagner once he decides to as well. The days of linebackers like David and Wagner are in the past, but they will still forever be the golden standard when it comes to the position.

Time to Move On

Knowing when to move on and call it quits is always a precarious time, but it has to be at least lingering in the mind of Wagner.

Despite still being a tackling machine, Wagner has lost a step in coverage and, towards the back half of last season, became a real liability in space.

Add in the recent addition of Leo Chenal and the unlikelihood that he would take on a backup or mentorship role within the defense, and it's almost certain that Wagner will at least not be returning to Washington.

Washington Commanders linebacker Bobby Wagner (54) Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

While David's retirement could make him rethink his return for a 15th season in the league, Wagner still has the passion to play the game and has remained healthy throughout his career – never playing in fewer than 11 games for 14 straight seasons – and only needs 62 more tackles to break the NFL's all-time tackle record.

Retirement doesn't seem like a real possibility for Wagner this offseason, but we will likely see him on another team. With Davis signing back with the New York Jets this offseason on a two-year deal, it will be interesting to see if Wagner will want to be the last one standing or go out on his own terms.

End of an Era

Lavonte David saw the finish line and chose to cross it on his own terms. Bobby Wagner seems determined to keep things turning until the wheels fall off, but it doesn't seem as if it will be with the Commanders. On the doorstep of NFL history, Wagner has lost a step, but it will remain to be seen how much his mind is still in it when he takes the field for whatever team in 2026. An NFL career is a marathon, but now it's a sprint for Wagner as it's clear that there is limited time left for him to make an impact in the league.

Wagner might not be a legendary Commander in some eyes, but he helped be a part of the changing of the culture, helping build the foundation that we now see in Washington. And for that, he should always be viewed as a key element to the franchise, even with the historical success that he saw during his time with the Seattle Seahawks.

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