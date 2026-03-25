Commanders' Presence at Ohio State's Pro Day Hints at 2026 Draft Plans

The 2026 NFL Draft is less than a month away, and the Washington Commanders have a lot of work to do following a 5-12 campaign last season.

With a lot of optimism in the wake of an NFC Championship appearance, all of the progress evaporated as injuries piled up. The defense finished as one of the worst in the league, and the passing attack was inconsistent at best.

Washington addressed some of its issues during free agency but the roster still needs a jolt of talent.

As of now, the Commanders hold two top-100 picks going into the festivities in Pittsburgh, including the No. 7 overall selection.

There are multiple avenues for the franchise to explore over the next few weeks. With Pro Days being held around the country, Washington's vast presence at one of the NFL's Factories is worth monitoring.

Commanders Sending Full House For Ohio State's Pro Day

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive back Caleb Downs (2) leaves the field following the Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas for the College Football Playoff quarterfinal game against the Miami Hurricanes on Dec. 31, 2025. Ohio State lost 24-14. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Ohio State Buckeyes are known for producing professional standouts at a high clip. The renowned college football program has had at least one first-round draft pick for 10 consecutive years.

That's not going to change in April as linebacker Arvell Reese, safety Caleb Downs, wide receiver Carnell Tate, linebacker Sonny Styles, and defensive tackle Kayden McDonald all have a chance to go off the board on the opening night of the festivities.

Washington is making sure to do its due diligence on the crop of Buckeyes.

According to NFL analyst Ryan Fowler, the Commanders are sending a large presence to Columbus. General manager Adam Peters, assistant general manager Lance Newmark, head coach Dan Quinn, offensive coordinator David Blough, and defensive coordinator Daronte Jones will all make the trip.

The franchise will have plenty of eyes going through evaluations, giving Washington multiple opinions to fall back on.

Reese, Downs, Tate, and Styles are all at positions of need and could be available in the top-10.

Downs didn't test at the combine, so it'll be interesting to see what he decides to showcase on Wednesday. The physical safety has numerous accolades under his belt. He was a unanimous All-American in consecutive years while also earning Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year and Jim Thorpe Award honors in 2025.

The 2026 NFL Draft kicks off on April 23.

Where Are The Commanders Slated To Pick In The 2026 NFL Draft?

- Round 1 (Pick 7)

- Round 3 (Pick 71)

- Round 5 (Pick 147)

- Round 6 (Pick 187)

- Round 6 (Pick 209)

- Round 7 (Pick 223)

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