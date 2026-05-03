NFL Exec Makes Bold Hall Of Fame Comparison For Commanders’ Sonny Styles

The Washington Commanders were able to get their guy with the seventh overall pick, taking Ohio State linebacker Sonny Styles.

The options were open for the Commanders heading into the draft, but they saw potential targets of theirs go off the board early in Jeremiyah Love and Carnell Tate before the Kansas City Chiefs pulled a rope a dope to trade a spot ahead of them to take the best corner in the draft, Mansoor Delane.

Washington was happy with the results, having Styles land in their lap at seven. Styles is expected to come in and immediately contribute, and it seems that one executive in the league couldn't be higher on the player that the Commanders were able to pick up.

Hall of Fame Expectations

“He is Bobby Wagner, but bigger and faster,” one exec said via The Athletic. “He has as good of traits for an inside ‘backer that I have ever seen.”

That is some high praise from the anonymous exec. Wagner has had an illustrious career with the Seattle Seahawks, Los Angeles Rams, and, coincidentally, the Commanders, so being comped to a player such as he who will undoubtedly be a first-ballot Hall of Famer is the highest of honors.

However, the exec didn't stop there when comparing Styles to legendary linebackers. Going a step even further to compare him to a linebacker that is already in the Hall of Fame, in the Chicago Bears' legend, Brian Urlacher.

Chicago Bears linebacker Brian Urlacher (54) Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-Imagn Images | Matthew Emmons-Imagn Images

“Brian Urlacher, maybe,” the exec said. “He is 6-5, 240 pounds, gonna run 4.4. Really smart, makes all the calls, very instinctive and has some untapped pass-rush ability. He was top-five on our board all the way.”

The comp to Urlacher is an extremely strong one. Both Urlacher and Styles made the transition from safety to linebacker at the collegiate level, showing off their elite range and instincts in coverage.

Their speed, size, athleticism, and ability to do pretty much anything on the defensive side of the ball stick out for both and are the definition of the modern NFL linebacker.

The Commanders are hopeful that Styles can be that sort of centerpiece in their defense, much like Wagner and Urlacher were for their respective teams. Living up to these player comps won't be easy by any means for Styles, as pressure to play up to the level of Hall of Fame players, but there is no denying that he not only has the tangible makings of a great 'backer, but also the intangibles.

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