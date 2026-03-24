Where the Commanders Rank in the NFC East After Free Agency

As the Washington Commanders spend big this offseason, they have quickly become one of the biggest wild cards in the NFC East. While they have not unseated the division’s top team, the Philadelphia Eagles, they are beginning to close the gap through aggressive moves, adding a mix of young and veteran talent.

Where the Division Stands

After last season, the NFC East still runs through Philadelphia, with the Eagles sitting firmly at the top, followed by the Dallas Cowboys. Both teams have established talent and playoff experience that keep them ahead of the pack.

But Washington is emerging as a real threat. The team has addressed key weaknesses that plagued them last season, particularly by improving their pass rush and building a more stable offensive line for quarterback Jayden Daniels.

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) | Peter Casey-Imagn Images

Meanwhile, the New York Giants appear to be in rebuilding mode. After finishing with one of the league’s worst defenses, they are continuing to reshape both their roster and coaching staff, placing them fourth in the division for now.

Big Spending, Bigger Expectations

General manager Adam Peters spared no expense this offseason, committing over $315 million in free agency and extensions to reshape a roster that was once considered one of the oldest in the league.

Washington added edge rushers Odafe Oweh and K’Lavon Chaisson to boost a pass rush that struggled to generate pressure last season. Peters also prioritized protecting Daniels, extending veteran tackle Laremy Tunsil, and re-signing key pieces along the offensive line.

Defensively, additions like linebacker Leo Chenal, cornerback Amik Robertson, and safety Nick Cross aim to strengthen a linebacker group and secondary that had its share of struggles.

What’s Still Holding Them Back

Despite the aggressive overhaul, there are still reasons analysts hesitate to rank Washington at the top of the division.

One concern is the wide receiver room, which remains thin. The team is still searching for a reliable option opposite Terry McLaurin and could look to address that need in the upcoming draft.

Another question centers around value. Some critics argue Washington overpaid for players like Oweh and Chaisson, who are talented but have not yet proven to be consistent double-digit sack producers over a full season.

Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Odafe Oweh (98) Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

The Verdict: Close, But Not There Yet

The Commanders currently sit as the No. 3 team in the NFC East, but for the first time in years, they are within striking distance of the top.

If Peters’ offseason moves pay off, Washington has a real chance to contend for the division title, but they will still need either Dallas or Philadelphia to stumble.

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