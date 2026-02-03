Patriots Star Christian Gonzalez Reacts to David Blough’s Promotion

ASHBURN, Va. — In football, like all professions, you’ll meet all kinds of people. Some of them might even become like family. Some of them are. For new Washington Commanders offensive coordinator David Blough, his brother-in-law Christian Gonzalez is a cornerback for the New England Patriots and is preparing to play in his first Super Bowl this weekend. While covering the event for The Athletic, reporter Nick Jhabvala was able to get some thoughts on record from Gonzalez about his family member’s new gig.

A "brilliant football mind"

“I think it’s awesome. So excited for him,” Gonzalez told Jhabvala. “To us, the people that know him, it’s no surprise. He’s a brilliant mind—a brilliant football mind—knows so much about ball. I’ve been fortunate to know him since they were together in high school, so I got to see a lot of it. And, I mean, it’s been real cool. I think he’s going to do great. You know, he’s got weapons out there [with the Commanders], and I’m excited for him, for his new journey [and] for my sister and their family, and just that they get to do this together and enjoy it. I’m happy for them.”

Blough’s rapid rise in Washington

Washington made the decision to move on from former offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury shortly after the end of the 2025 regular season, and didn’t waste time interviewing several candidates for the position before announcing the hiring and promotion of Blough. Previously, Blough had served on the coaching staff for two years as the team’s assistant quarterbacks coach under Kingsbury and quarterbacks coach Tavita Pritchard.

When Pritchard left the Commanders to take the head coach position at his alma mater, Stanford, it was widely assumed Blough would be elevated to that position this offseason. Instead, he leapfrogged that job and landed squarely in the driver’s seat of the team’s offense just three years into his coaching career.

But that doesn’t mean he doesn’t ‘know ball’, as Gonzalez said. Blough spent four years playing Big Ten football for the Purdue Boilermakers and produced two 3,000-yard passing seasons along the way, and to this day, ranks 14th in the conference all-time for being responsible for 83 touchdowns during his career. From there, Blough actually went undrafted but landed on the Cleveland Browns’ roster to start his NFL career before spending time with the Detroit Lions and Arizona Cardinals, among his stops.

Viral moments and family ties

He’s most known as a player for his time with the Lions, and while he and his wife haven’t been spotlight seekers in their private lives, the two went viral in a moment captured and shared by the team when the quarterback and others took time to watch Melissa compete in the 2021 Tokyo Olympics in the 400 meter hurdles. She finished second in that heat after setting a Colombian national record in the first round that year.

It was a proud moment for both athletes, as I’m sure Blough’s promotion this year is.

According to the team’s site, Blough wasn’t aware of how many of his teammates had filled the room to watch Melissa run with him, and it wasn’t until the heat was over that he turned around to see them all cheering along.

When he did, he couldn’t help but appreciate the moment. "That's my raw emotion, whether it's the first round of Olympics or at Tyler Community College in Texas," Blough said. "I turn around and see them. It made us feel loved. That's what it's all about.

"This is a family we're trying to build to. It was very special."

Building a new family in D.C.

Blough has been hard at work forming a new familial bond in Washington and has done so rather effectively with quarterback Jayden Daniels. I remember vividly seeing the two joking and competing on the practice field, and when the coach was encircled by reporters during the season for a rare, before this season, meeting with the media, the joy on the players’ faces tells you everything you need to know about the level of appreciation they had then for the man who would become their offensive coordinator.

And clearly, that support doesn’t end at the building's doors.

