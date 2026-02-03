Former Commanders OC Kliff Kingsbury Could Join Rival's Staff

Former Washington Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury is still searching for his next landing spot. After a mutual parting of ways with the Commanders, there was speculation that suggested Kingsbury might pursue another head coaching opportunity. Instead, his recent moves signal a return to a familiar role as an offensive coordinator.

A Familiar Division Emerges in the Search

Kingsbury interviewed with the Tennessee Titans last month, and now his coaching tour appears to be staying within the NFC East. He recently met with the New York Giants regarding their offensive coordinator vacancy as the franchise continues its search for answers following a disappointing season.

Like Washington, the Giants are in the midst of an offensive reset. New York struggled to find a consistent rhythm and identity. Their struggle in the red-zone particularly established them as the worst team in the league with a conversion rate of 39.29%

Washington Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Those struggles may sound familiar to Kingsbury as the Commanders faced similar issues under his watch, particularly in offensive consistency. Washington ranked 24th in passing yards and averaged just 20.9 points per game, good for 22nd in the league. While injuries and roster limitations played a role in the struggling offense it was also their inability to sustain production became a focal point as the season wore on, ultimately contributing to Kingsbury’s departure.

A Track Record Built Around Quarterback Development

Still, Kingsbury’s résumé remains appealing for teams looking to develop their offenses. His extensive experience working with dual-threat quarterbacks, remains highly valued across the league. His work with Kyler Murray in Arizona and his early influence on quarterbacks like Patrick Mahomes and Jayden Daniels hasn't gone unnoticed either.

Sources: The #Giants interviewed former #Commanders OC Kliff Kingsbury virtually on Saturday for their open OC position.



Kingsbury is one of several candidates the Giants have been intrigued by to pair with QB Jaxson Dart, under new HC John Harbaugh. pic.twitter.com/Oho13cWBAr — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) February 1, 2026

As the Giants are seeking offensive direction and quarterback development, Kingsbury’s background could be viewed as a potential asset. His play-calling experience and familiarity with concepts may offer a path to simplifying reads and accelerating the young quarterback's growth.

Whether New York ultimately decides Kingsbury is the right fit remains to be seen. But as the Giants search for answers on offense, Kingsbury’s continued presence in the interview cycle suggests his next opportunity may not be far off.

Divisional Knowledge Could Come at a Cost

From an NFC East standpoint, Kingsbury joining the Giants would add another challenge to a division already shifting. With the Commanders still trying to find consistency on offense under new leadership, and facing a former coordinator within the division could complicate that process. Even if the schemes change, Kingsbury’s familiarity with the Commanders approach and personnel gives the Giants added insight that teams value in divisional matchups.

