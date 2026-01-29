Commanders Open With Long Odds to Win Super Bowl in 2027

My, how things have changed in the DMV. After a season that saw everything take a 180, including a run to the NFC Championship Game in 2024, the Washington Commanders fell off a cliff in 2025.

A steep fall from grace

The Commanders dealt with major complications throughout the 2025 season, netting them just a 5-12 record. The results, a high draft pick in the 2026 NFL Draft and an overhaul of the coaching staff.

There are plenty of expectations for the Commanders after their success in 2024, but they will need to turn things around if they hope to return to that. With their main coaching roles filled with the hirings of David Blough and Daronte Jones, Washington will have to nail its roster construction through free agency and the draft to compete at the highest level.

Where Vegas sets the line

While there is optimism that the Commanders will be able to turn things around, the oddsmakers in Vegas aren't as high on them, with DraftKings setting their opening odds of them winning the Super Bowl in 2027 at +5000, which is tied for the 19th-best odds with the Indianapolis Colts.

The odds are juicy, considering the Commanders aren't far removed from being one win away from reaching the Super Bowl.

At +5000, there is a ton of value on Washington to win the Super Bowl next season, but it would be a hard pill to swallow if they come out with not much change from the 2025 season.

Why the value is "juicy"

The culture has been set in the Commanders' locker room, so it will be up to the new coaching staff and roster to come together to achieve the ultimate crown of victory. There is no denying they have the opportunity to shock many and bounce back from the catastrophe that was 2025, but will they be able to make some degenerate gamblers happy by taking a future bet on them to win the Super Bowl?

With new life being brought in, Jayden Daniels will get to prove that his rookie season wasn't just a one-off, and with some minor tweaks on both sides of the ball, the Commanders could find themselves competing for the NFC East and a run in the playoffs in 2026.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

