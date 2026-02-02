Adam Peters Targets Pass Rusher as the Next Pillar for Commanders Roster

ASHBURN, Va. — The Washington Commanders have followed a blueprint of sorts their first two years with general manager Adam Peters at the controls of the roster, landing high-value players at two of the five pillars of a successful team. In Year 3, perhaps it’s time for Peters to do the same for the third pillar: Pass rusher.

Passer, pass protector, pass rusher, pass defender, and playmaker, dating back to a conversation I had with Pro Football Focus’s Trevor Sikkema while covering the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, those five elements being key to any successful roster rang true then and continue to do so today. For the Commanders, drafting quarterback Jayden Daniels and offensive tackle Josh Conerly Jr. addressed the first two, but the third has eluded them so far.

Peters admits the roster hole

In his end-of-season press conference, when asked about a position group he might target to bolster his roster in Washington, Peters dove right into this third pillar without any of the usual ‘GM speak’ we hear in these conversations.

“I think there's a lot of spots,” Peters acknowledged when asked about roster changes coming on the defensive side of things. “I think, certainly, another pass rusher would be something we'd definitely be looking for. Whether that's the draft or free agency, I think we have a lot of good options in both of those areas.”

The high cost of veteran help

Peters also said he’d prefer the NFL Draft come before free agency, and I have to say I agree with him there. Until that day comes, however, free agents represent the first crack at general managers improving their rosters.

That means veterans like Trey Hendrickson (projected market value of $25.4M per year), Khalil Mack (projected market value of $18.4M per year), and Joey Bosa (projected market value of $13.7M per year) will be picked and sorted through before the draft ever arrives.

Drafting the next edge star

For teams who prefer to build through the draft, as Peters himself has said he’d like to do as much as possible, there are enticing prospects jumping to the pros this year, after free agency.

Guys like Rueben Bain Jr. (Miami (FL)), though many see him making a move inside in the NFL instead of staying on the edge, David Bailey (Texas Tech), and Cashius Howell (Texas A&M) lead the list of prospects teams will have to consider for using their first-round picks on.

And, of course, there’s always the possibility of double-dipping, signing one in free agency and drafting another in April, to try and shore up the position.

Whatever approach Peters takes, it’s clear that the third of the five most critical pillars is currently missing. If Dorance Armstrong Jr. can return to form coming off his knee injury, then that will help, but there’s no way to know if that will be the case.

So, moving forward, Peters and the Commanders need to operate as if they had no pass rushers, because the truth of the matter is—as far as his current 2026 roster is concerned—they don’t.

