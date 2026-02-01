Bucky Brooks Links Notre Dame RB Jeremiyah Love to Commanders in Round 1

Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Jeremiyah Love is the top back in the NFL Draft this year, and without a clear top back in the league in the Washington Commanders’ room, many are wondering if they might consider taking him this April.

That includes NFL.com analyst Bucky Brooks, who did a column on the biggest questions facing the draft right now, including whether the Commanders or other teams will consider taking Love to bolster their offensive backfields.

The case for Love at No. 7

“The most explosive running back in the draft is a top-five talent who likely comes off the board within one of the first 10 selections,” Brooks writes. “The Notre Dame standout has shown the competitive stamina to handle a heavy workload as a runner and receiver out of the backfield, making him the perfect complement to an elite quarterback or an emerging starter. As a classic RB1 with speed, explosiveness, and the playmaking ability to score from anywhere on the field, Love should pique the interest of the Washington Commanders (who hold the seventh overall pick), New Orleans Saints (eighth overall), Kansas City Chiefs (ninth overall), and Cincinnati Bengals (10th).”

The good news for Commanders fans on the side of the conversation wanting him on the team is that their pick is the highest projected, according to Brooks. The bad news is, I don’t see running back as a high enough need for the 2026 roster for the general manager to spend one of the two top-100 picks he currently has on one.

Why running back value has dropped

In fact, as the league has turned more and more into a passing league, the value of running backs has gone down. Many NFL teams today opt for a two-back system rather than relying on just one, further diminishing the value of a single player.

If new Washington offensive coordinator David Blough is looking to field a committee of backs, that further dilutes the expected return on one drafted at No. 7, even as talented as Love appears to be.

Jan 4, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson (7) runs against the New Orleans Saints during the first quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

History of top-10 running backs

Of course, this isn’t just a Commanders thing, as Brooks notes, “The list of running backs chosen with a top-10 draft pick since 2015 is not long, consisting of Ashton Jeanty (No. 6 by the Raiders in 2025), Bijan Robinson(No. 8 by the Falcons in 2023), Saquon Barkley (No. 2 by the Giants in 2018), Leonard Fournette (No. 4 by the Jaguars in 2017), Christian McCaffrey (No. 8 by the Panthers in 2017), Ezekiel Elliott (No. 4 by the Cowboys in 2016) and Todd Gurley (No. 10 by the Rams in 2015). But after dazzling evaluators with back-to-back seasons of 1,000-plus yards while piling up 40 total touchdowns, Love is a lock to join this group.”

Picking in the top 10 typically means you’ve got a roster that isn’t exactly flush with talent. Of the teams listed by Brooks who have taken a running back in the top 10 in recent years, only three made it to the postseason, while the other four failed to eclipse seven wins.

So, the question would seem to be more about whether or not Washington ends up talented enough across the roster by the end of April that it can afford to spend such a high pick on a running back, more than whether or not Love is worthy of being considered a top -10 talent.

