Commanders head coach reveals wild emergency quarterback scenario

ASHBURN, Va. – Saturday afternoon in Week 16 of the NFL season, the Washington Commanders entered into battle with the Philadelphia Eagles for the first time since it was announced that quarterback Jayden Daniels would not make another game appearance this season.

That left the keys to the offense in the hands of veteran quarterback Marcus Mariota, and as he led his team in a one-score game against the Eagles, he suffered a quad and throwing hand injury on the same play, leaving the Commanders with just one quarterback available for the rest of the game.

Josh Johnson came in, and while he was likely just trying to keep his head on straight during his first live action in quite a while, several people around Washington were wondering who might take quarterback snaps if Johnson were to also become injured, including head coach Dan Quinn.

Usually, you’d assume receiver Luke McCaffrey or tight end Colson Yankoff, who both have been quarterbacks in their pasts, would be up next, and they would if they were healthy and available. Alas, they were not.

So who would have stepped in for Johnson if needed?

Dec 14, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Washington Commanders wide receiver Jaylin Lane (83) runs the ball for a punt return touchdown during the second quarter against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Quinn identifies emergency option

"Such an interesting question,” Quinn acknowledged. “So yes, Luke was, of course, one, and yes, Yankoff was another, but in the last game, there was no Yank or Luke. So, are you ready for the one that was going to be in the last one? Not [quarterbacks coach] David Blough, good guess. It was going to be, and obviously working in some Wildcat, [receiver] Jaylin Lane."

Hartman ineligible for game

Now, before we get lost in a hole of, ‘the team would rather have a rookie receiver play quarterback than Sam Hartman?!,’ Hartman is not on the active roster and was not elevated from the practice squad for the game, so he was not even an option.

But it is one of those moments where you can connect the thoughts of those watching the game with those playing or managing it. Quinn continued, "You can imagine my nervousness that took place after one's out and others there. And so generally in that space, who's had experience taking snaps, handing it off, doing those things. So that was who was the third emergency into that spot last week."

Dec 14, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Washington Commanders running back Jeremy McNichols (26) runs with the ball against New York Giants linebacker Bobby Okereke (58) during the second quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Injuries scrambled contingency plan

Of course, even if that were to be needed, Lane wasn’t available after getting injured earlier in the game.

"So on the first punt of the game, when he's out, that plan changed. And so it became [running back] Jeremy McNichols. So there's always contingency planning…That actually went through my head after the first one. Okay, here we go."

And even with Jeff Driskel back with the Commanders this week, there will be an emergency quarterback plan in place again.

"Let's keep it in secret for this week," Quinn said about that fact, though Yankoff appears to be on his way back from injury, so he’d likely be available if both Johnson and Driskel suffered injuries.

In a season where just about everything that can go wrong has, at least Washington hasn’t had to deal with that reality yet. But you never know, there are two games left to play.

