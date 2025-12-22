Commanders should keep eye on defensive star in College Football Playoff

The Washington Commanders are in need of some help with a 4-11 season, knocking them out of the playoffs.

Considering they were just in the NFC championship game less than a year ago, the team can bounce back with a good rookie class in the 2026 NFL Draft. Sports Illustrated writer Daniel Flick conducted a recent first-round mock draft where the Commanders selected Ohio State defensive back Caleb Downs.

"Safeties aren’t valued enough to occupy top picks, which will subsequently push Downs further down the board than his talent deserves. But wherever he’s picked, he figures to be an instant impact playmaker," Flick wrote.

"Downs has tremendous range in the box, elite instincts, the versatility to play all across the backend and the ball skills to punish opposing quarterbacks for throwing his way. He’s a clean evaluation within scouting circles, and the Commanders, who need more pieces in their secondary, would benefit from his presence."

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive back Caleb Downs celebrates during the NCAA football game against the Michigan Wolverines | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Downs could help Commanders secondary

Ohio State linebacker Arvell Reese, Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza, Miami pass rusher Rueben Bain Jr., Miami offensive tackle Francis Mauigoa, Oregon quarterback Dante Moore, Utah offensive tackle Spencer Fano and Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love were the only players selected above Downs in Flick's mock draft.

Downs is one of the best defenders in college football, and he has the potential to be really great in the NFL. He would be a great fit for the Commanders because Washington would start him immediately in Week 1 of next season if he is healthy.

Downs is the heavy hitter the Commanders secondary is sorely missing this season. He fills arguably the team's biggest need, so the Commanders should scout him heavily going into the draft.

Downs and the Buckeyes will face off against the Miami Hurricanes in the Cotton Bowl on New Year's Eve while the Commanders will play against the Dallas Cowboys on Christmas Day.

