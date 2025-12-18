Commanders prioritize altering Jayden Daniels' playing style for longevity

As Jayden Daniels heads to the sidelines for the remainder of the 2025 season, the biggest question facing the Washington Commanders is no longer about his talent, but his longevity.

Daniels has shown his athleticism and his ability to extend plays with his legs, validating him as the franchise quarterback of the future. Still, with a rollercoaster season, the offseason will center on a critical project: reconciling his dynamic playing style with the reality of his injuries.

His ability to make plays with his legs has been the most exciting part of the offense. He extends plays, escapes pressure, and can turn a negative play into a positive one. Daniels’ mobility has been something Commanders fans haven’t seen since Robert Griffin III.

Injuries highlight need for change

However, this season has shown many negatives in Daniels' style of play, with his body in harm’s way, making it clear that something has to change.

The offseason won’t be about fixing his arm or his technique; instead, it will be about finding a way for Daniels to still play his game without putting himself at risk and protecting himself for the long game.

A conversation regarding protecting Daniels hasn’t just started; according to head coach Dan Quinn, it has been ongoing for weeks. “All the way back to when he was injured with the elbow, one of his projects that he had even while we were, you know, in Spain, like how does he use this superpower of his legs and outside the pocket while also protecting the team,” Quinn said.

Balancing creativity with caution

Since coming into the league, Daniels’ legs have been his advantage, making him dangerous and hard to predict for opposing defenses. As Daniels goes further in the NFL, he’ll get to the point where the ability to protect yourself becomes just as important as the ability to make a big play. For Daniels, that means learning when to extend a play and when to save himself for the next.

For a franchise with a mobile quarterback, it’s a balancing act. Kliff Kingsbury can’t simply tell him to stop running; the focus will turn to his decision-making. Knowing when to slide, when to throw the ball away, and when to extend the play.

Offseason focus on decision making

This offseason, the Commanders will be looking to the future, devising schemes to ensure he stays on the field. Because at this point, the biggest question isn’t how good Jayden Daniels can be on the field, it’s how long can he stay there.

