Commanders Could Find Pass Rush Value in Falcons' Arnold Ebiketie

The Atlanta Falcons have a pair of pending free agents in tight end Kyle Pitts and edge Arnold Ebiketie, who the Washington Commanders might be interested in should they hit the open market. As NFL.com surveys the landscape of what free agency could bring, it seems to think one of the two could end up being overpriced, while the other could come in underpriced.

My question for the Commanders in that case would be: If you can get one for a little more and the other for a little less than they’re worth, does it even out?

The Kyle Pitts conundrum

Of course, most expect Pitts to be franchise-tagged, preventing Washington from even reaching out to him about joining the squad. But, “If the Falcons don’t franchise tag Pitts (estimated $16 million), the tight end will hit the market as the top playmaker at the position. The question is, which Kyle Pitts will a team be signing? Is he the player who generated 469 yards and four TDs on 39 catches over the final six games of 2025? Or, is he the inconsistent, drop-prone player who had 459 yards and one score on 49 catches through the first 11 games of the season? In the right system, one that uses him as a matchup target and asks him to block less, he could finally find the consistent upside that eluded him over his first five seasons. In the wrong offense, a team could rue spending big on the former No. 4 overall pick,” Kevin Patra writes in his evaluation of who might make too much or too little money this offseason.

Of course, for general manager Adam Peters to consider any increase in a player's valuation, there has to be a fit. We know Pitts has potential as a receiver, but as a blocker, there’s a little less to be desired.

Dec 21, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron (65) blocks for running back Bijan Robinson (7) and tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. (8) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Blocking concerns remain

While his pass blocking has drawn high marks for the most part, his run blocking is suspect at best, leaving the offense to either accept the passing-game upside in exchange for the running-game liability. Simply put, you aren’t paying a guy anything close to above market value if you don’t plan on using him, so overpaying for a rotational player isn’t in the cards.

A pass-rushing bargain

On the flip side, while Pitts may get overpaid, Ebiketie is potentially on his way out on a team-friendly deal elsewhere.

“The success of rookies ﻿﻿﻿Jalon Walker﻿﻿﻿ and ﻿﻿﻿James Pearce Jr.﻿﻿﻿ last season buried Ebiketie down the depth chart in Year 4. But Pearce's recent arrest on five felony charges casts serious doubt on Pearce's future, and it might be prudent for the Falcons to retain Ebiketie,” Patra says. “Although the former second-round pick has generated just 16.5 career sacks over four campaigns, he possesses explosiveness off the edge that could thrive under new leadership in Atlanta or in new surroundings. Despite seeing a career-low 370 snaps in 2025, his 16.4% pressure rate was the best of his career, per Next Gen Stats. In a league always in need of pass-rush help, Ebiketie could be a steal on a short-term prove-it deal.”

If you ask me, I’m not taking a short-term prove-it deal with a team that already went out of its way to bury me on the depth chart, but maybe that’s just me.

Ebiketie may be in a position where he needs to prove it elsewhere, and given the chance to do it for the Commanders, he may come in at the right price with the right defensive coordinator who comes from a history of using explosive players to their fullest ability.

