Commanders Named to Breakout Ravens Weapon in Free Agency

The Washington Commanders are preparing to make changes on both sides of the ball, and with NFL free agency set to open at the beginning of March, that is the perfect time to do so. ESPN.com recently matched the league’s top 50 free agents with ideal team fits, taking into account scheme, roster needs, and potential production. On offense, a name tied to Washington stands tight end Isaiah Likely, according to ESPN.

Replacing a reliable safety valve

The Commanders did a coach overhaul at the beginning of the offseason, first hiring David Blough as their new offensive coordinator. With a new offensive coordinator and a young quarterback in Jayden Daniels, the first order of business would be finding some reliable targets for Daniels.

Veteran tight end Zach Ertz is set to hit free agency, leaving a potential gap in the offense where Daniels leaned on Ertz for quick, dependable throws.

If Ertz were to depart, that’s where Likely would step in. While he hasn’t been a full-time starter in Baltimore, he shown that when given more snaps, he can thrive in a bigger role.

A mismatch nightmare

Likely finished last season with 27 catches for 301 yards and a touchdown while playing behind Mark Andrews. According to ESPN, his value lies in what he can do after the catch and in how he can be moved around the formation to create mismatches.

In Washington, Likely could quickly become a go-to option over the middle for Daniels. He’s not the type of tight end who lines up, but can be flexible and move around the field. He can likely move around before the snap, line up out wide, or work underneath, which makes it harder for linebackers and safeties to cover him. That flexibility helps an offense create easier throws and gives the quarterback more room to work.

Modernizing the tight end room

If Ertz moves on, it wouldn’t just be a one-for-one replacement. He brings more upside as a catch-and-run threat and could help modernize the tight end role in the Commanders' offense. His ability to turn short passes into positive gains would be especially valuable for a young quarterback like Jayden Daniels.

Not every free agent on ESPN’s list will make it to the open market, but Likely feels like a realistic option. Likely is young, versatile, and hasn’t yet reached his ceiling in the NFL. Since the Commanders' offense is focused on growth and development, Isaiah Likely could be a smart addition as Washington builds around Jayden Daniels and reshapes its offensive identity heading into the 2026 season.

