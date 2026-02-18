Could Arvell Reese Be the Hybrid Defender Daronte Jones Needs?

Daniel Jeremiah dropped his second mock NFL Draft of the year this week, and in it, he’s sending Ohio State linebacker Arvell Reese to the Washington Commanders at pick No. 7.

In doing so, Jeremiah writes, “Reese provides Washington some explosiveness and versatility. He might be a tougher projection than some of the other pass rushers in this year’s draft, given that he split time between edge rusher and off-ball linebacker for the Buckeyes. Reese has the highest upside of the group, though.”

A versatile chess piece

While Jeremiah doesn’t get into the nuance of the fit in the new Commanders' defensive coordinator Daronte Jones’s system, Reese is someone who can arguably fill two roles for the new unit, potentially serving to elevate his value.

The Bobby Wagner contingency

The future of Bobby Wagner is currently unknown, and even if he decides to play again in 2026, some believe he’ll head back west to rejoin the defending Super Bowl Champion Seattle Seahawks for one last ride, or head home to Los Angeles to rejoin the Rams for another season.

Of course, Wagner could also retire. If any of the paths he chooses to follow takes him away from Washington, then the need for a new off-ball linebacker to become the quarterback of the defense presents itself immediately.

While Sonny Styles wore the green dot for the Buckeyes defense in 2025, Reese has displayed not only physical versatility to be able to play off-ball and as a pass rusher on the edge, but the necessary IQ from what I can see on film to suggest he could possess the ability to set the defense in the NFL.

Of course, as with any young linebacker, it takes time for a player to get fully acclimated and up to speed in the NFL, so even if Wagner returns for 2026, adding Reese is still a move we could see the Commanders making. Assuming they make the requisite moves in free agency to drive true edge rushers, those who play on the line on a consistent basis, down the list of needs a bit.

Draft class depth

The good news is that even if they don’t, and need a more solidified edge presence this April, there will be players available that Washington could target. “There is a lot of excitement around the league about this year's class at edge rusher and wide receiver. One of the big questions on the minds of many evaluators is whether we'll see two quarterbacks drafted in Round 1,” says Jeremiah. “I still have only one in my mock, but I think it's fair to say the prospect with the most to gain leading up to the draft is Alabama QB Ty Simpson. Stay tuned.”

