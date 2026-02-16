Washington Pro Bowl OL Passes Away Suddenly

The Washington Commanders organization is mourning the loss of former offensive lineman Tre Johnson, who passed away Sunday at the age of 54.

Johnson passed away during a family trip, according to his wife, Irene. She announced his death on her personal social media account.

"It is with a heavy heart that I inform you that my husband, Tre' Johnson, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on Sunday February 15, 2026, during a brief family trip. His four children, Chloe, EJ, EZ and Eden, extended family, friends, and I are devastated and in shock," Irene Johnson posted on social media.

"If you know Tre' you know what a devoted and loving father, he was to his children. Tre' lived for his kid’s sports activities and supported them through every practice and game until he took his last breath. He shared his passion for Frenchie’s and riding his motorcycle with me and his fellow biking buddies.

"Many of you know Tre' most from his tremendous NFL football career. He was offensive guard who played eight incredible seasons primarily for the Washington Redskins (1994-2001) before he went to the Cleveland Browns in 2001. He was a standout at Temple University. He was a 1994 second round draft pick and earned a Pro Bowl selection in 1999. He was known for his durability and strength during his time in Washington. He loved the game and prided himself on his tremendous knowledge of it.

"After retirement, he also found his second career passion, education. He worked as a History Teacher at the Landon School in Bethesda Maryland, where he was beloved by the young male students he mentored and the faculty. His recent battles with health issues forced him to take a leave of absence."

We're heartbroken to learn of the loss of former Washington All-Pro guard Tre' Johnson. Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones. pic.twitter.com/6Iak2dhYwk — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) February 16, 2026

Johnson was selected in the second round of the 1994 NFL Draft by Washington out of Temple. He played eight of his nine NFL seasons with the organization and made the Pro Bowl in 1999 after starting in all 16 games for the team.

Johnson helped Washington reach the divisional round of the playoffs, where the team lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Johnson is survived by his wife, Irene, and four children Chloe, EJ, EZ and Eden.

