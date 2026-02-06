Commanders Named Potential Landing Spot for $17.6 Million Giants Wide Receiver

Much of the focus on the Washington Commanders this offseason is on the defense, but the offense can't be ignored. In a recent column speculating ideal fantasy landing spots for pending free agents, New York Giants receiver Wan'Dale Robinson was identified as being the perfect fit for his current divisional rival. It's an idea that I found intriguing, because I've made the case for two years, not that Robinson was an underrated part of his offense, and an unfortunate victim of team success, or lack of it, when it came to national notoriety.

"Robinson has been a featured part of Brian Daboll’s offenses in recent seasons. Daboll is now the offensive coordinator of the Titans, and Tennessee already has Chimere Dike as a promising young slot receiver," writes Pro Football Focus in his summary of why the receiver and the Commanders would work together.

"A potential landing spot for Robinson is the Commanders. Washington tried to find success with a veteran slot receiver last season with Deebo Samuel, but the Commanders have the salary cap space to aim for a younger slot receiver to help Jayden Daniels. Robinson led all wide receivers in receiving yards out of the slot last season at 675."

Sep 7, 2025; Landover, Maryland, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson (17) runs the ball during the second quarter against the Washington Commanders at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Robinson's breakout 2025 campaign

In addition to his impressive stats out of the slot, Robinson eclipsed the 1,000 yard receiving mark for the first time in his four NFL seasons and hauled in 92 catches. It was the second time in as many years he went over 90 receptions with the Giants, despite having subpar quarterback play for much of each year.

Robinson also set a career high with four touchdown catches and now has nine since entering the league as a second round pick of the team in 2022 coming out of the Kentucky Wildcats program.

As a four-year player, Robinson has accrued enough years playing to be an unrestricted free agent, and while it would be no surprise to learn New York intends to bring him back, they won't likely use the franchise tag on him, meaning that if he wants to hit the open market he'll have the opportunity to do so.

Projecting the contract cost

Currently, his projected market value according to Spotrac is $17.6 million per year on a new four year deal. Those numbers are similar to contracts other receivers with comparable production received at or near his age of 27 years old.

Contracts like Khalil Shakir, who signed a four-year deal in 2025 with $13.2 million per year at the age of 25, and DeVonta Smith, who signed a contract worth $25 million per year at the same age.

Robinson is a little older than Smith but more productive than Shakir, landing him somewhere between the two.

Turning a rival into a weapon

The Commanders have no shortage of cap space, so if new offensive coordinator David Blough sees the receiver as a potential fit in his offense I have no doubt general manager Adam Peters will at least put in a call to Robinson's agent to see if the two can work out a deal, making Robinson a foe turned friend, who would then turn his focus on helping beat the Giants twice per year as Washington looks to get its team back on track in 2026.

READ MORE: Steelers Hire Former Commanders Coordinator for Major Role



Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 season.

More Washington Commanders News

• Kevin Durant Reveals Massive Personal Sacrifice for a Commanders' Super Bowl Win

• Commanders Could Trade a Star Defender to the Bengals or Packers in Surprise Move

• Why the Commanders Are Being Linked to a Blockbuster Maxx Crosby Trade

•﻿ Commanders Could Explore WR Trade This Offseason That Would Make Jayden Daniels Happy