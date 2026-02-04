The Washington Commanders could be at the end of the Daron Payne era for the defense.

Payne, 28, has played his entire career so far with the Commanders franchise after being chosen with the No. 13 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. Bleacher Report writer Alex Ballentine believes the Cincinnati Bengals and Green Bay Packers are teams that could be interested in trading for Payne this offseason.

"The Packers probably don't regret bringing Micah Parsons into town. As long as he recovers from his knee injury he's one of the best defenders in the league. But it's hard to deny they missed Kenny Clark," Ballentine wrote.

"Trading for Daron Payne could help that. The Commanders have a logjam of talent on the interior of the defensive line and extending Payne could be difficult. That could open the door for the Packers to get the interior disruptor who could take their defensive front to the next level. ... He is a disruptive interior defender, but his production and usage tailed off in Washington this season."

READ MORE: Commanders Named as Trade Destination for NFL’s Fastest Player

Washington Commanders defensive tackle Daron Payne stands on the field on day one of minicamp at Commanders Park. | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Payne Trade Could Be Coming Soon

Payne's production did dip a little bit this past season. He recorded just three sacks and 46 tackles for the Commanders this season, but he just seemed a bit off compared to his previous seasons. It's been three years since he had a Pro Bowl campaign in 2022 when he had 11.5 sacks. In the three years since, Payne has only notched 11 sacks total.

Perhaps a change of scenery for Payne would do him some good as he could join a contending defense that needs a run stopper.

There is hope that Payne could turn things around for the Commanders, but if a team offers a decent pick for him in return, Washington may have to make the move and trade him.

READ MORE: Patriots Star Christian Gonzalez Reacts to David Blough’s Promotion

Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 season.

More Washington Commanders News

• Bucky Brooks Links Notre Dame RB Jeremiyah Love to Commanders in Round 1

• Former Commanders OC Kliff Kingsbury Could Join Rival's Staff

• Cowboys Repeating Micah Parsons Mistake With George Pickens Contract

•﻿ Adam Peters Targets Pass Rusher as the Next Pillar for Commanders Roster