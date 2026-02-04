Commanders Could Explore WR Trade This Offseason That Would Make Jayden Daniels Happy

The Washington Commanders are in need of getting some wide receiver help at some point during the offseason.

Deebo Samuel is a free agent, and the team needs another receiver to pair with Terry McLaurin in the starting lineup. That's why Bleacher Report writer Alex Ballentine believes the team is a potential landing spot for Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. should he be traded this offseason.

"They should also be calling the Jacksonville Jaguars to ensure that they have plans to feature Brian Thomas Jr. next season. The second-year receiver saw a major dip in production after a stellar rookie season," Ballentine wrote.

"He had a great connection with Jayden Daniels when they were teammates at LSU. Pairing quarterbacks with their former college targets has worked out well for teams recently. The Commanders should be willing to pay up to reunite Thomas with Daniels if the Jags are looking to trade him."

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr.

Commanders Linked to Jaguars WR Brian Thomas Jr.

If Thomas were to be available, the Commanders should absolutely jump at the opportunity. Getting Jayden Daniels his favorite wide receiver target at LSU could help enhance the Commanders' offense in its first year under new offensive coordinator David Blough.

The real question surrounds whether or not the Jaguars would be willing to trade Thomas. After recording 87 catches for 1,282 yards and 10 touchdowns in his rookie season, Thomas only caught 48 passes for 707 yards and two touchdowns. He only missed three games during the season, so these numbers aren't a result of injuries.

The Jaguars drafted Travis Hunter with the number two overall pick in last year's draft and traded for Jacoby Myers from the Las Vegas Raiders during the season. Therefore, the Jaguars may have a logjam at the position, and trading Thomas would help alleviate that a little bit.

