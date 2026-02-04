Why the Commanders Are Being Linked to a Blockbuster Maxx Crosby Trade

The Washington Commanders are in need of adding a playmaker on the defensive side of the football this offseason.

Bleacher Report writer Alex Ballentine believes that makes the Commanders a potential landing spot for Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby.

"The Commanders pulled off one of the most high profile trades of the 2025 offseason. They were able to bring in Laremy Tunsil when franchise tackles rarely hit the trade market," Ballentine wrote. "That move didn't prevent them from a fall from the NFC Championship Game to 5-12 this season. But that doesn't mean they shouldn't take the risk on swinging another big trade.

"A healthy Jayden Daniels in 2026 could have Washington right back in contention. They also have the cap space to get aggressive in bringing on a big contract. That would enable them to chase big names like Maxx Crosby."

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby on the field after loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Maxx Crosby Could Make Sense For Commanders

Crosby, 28, played in 15 games for the Raiders this past season and recorded 73 tackles and 10 sacks. It's the fourth time in his seven-year career that Crosby has reached the 10-sack threshold. He has made the Pro Bowl in each of the last five seasons and still appears to have some good years in his prime ahead of him.

Adding him to the Commanders' defense would absolutely change the game for Washington. The team sack leader from this past season was aging linebacker Von Miller, who is also a free agent. So the team is going to need some playmaking from a different source. Crosby could become that if the Commanders were willing to pay the price. It would likely cost the No. 7 overall pick in the first round of the draft, but to get a player like Crosby, it may be worth it for Washington.

That being said, there are several skilled pass rushers in the upcoming NFL draft class, and the Commanders should look to target at least one, if not two or three, in this rookie class.

