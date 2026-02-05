Kevin Durant Reveals Massive Personal Sacrifice for a Commanders' Super Bowl Win

Future NBA Hall of Famer Kevin Durant is considered one of the most prominent ambassadors when it comes to sports in the DMV area.

His ties run deep as a native of the D.C. area, from using his platform to promote the area's sports teams, culture, and athletes to being active in DMV youth basketball programs. However, the one aspect that seems closest to his heart is the Washington Commanders.

The Commanders' 2025 season did go as Durant or many had hoped after reaching the NFC Championship game in 2024, but there is promise on the horizon for the Nation's Capital.

Durant is one of the Commanders' heaviest supporters, and in a recent appearance on the Up & Adams Show with Kay Adams, he stated he would easily trade his 2014 MVP trophy for Washington to win a Super Bowl.

MVP for Lombardi

In a segment where they were going through trades, Adams prompted Durant with whether he would make a trade for the Commanders to win the Super Bowl in which he quickly said he would trade. Following the back and forth, Adams brought up his MVP trophy from 2014 with the Oklahoma City Thunder as the return, in which Durant quickly replied, "I'm giving that away."

Durant was adamant that it would be an easy decision to give up his lone NBA MVP trophy for the Commanders to win a Super Bowl. Nobody is as locked in for the Commanders to reach the mountain top than Durant.

It was a fun segment, but you can tell how serious Durant is about his team returning to glory, something he has yet to see in his lifetime.

The Commanders have some serious work to do if they hope to make Durant's dreams come true. An overhaul of the coaching staff has already taken place, and they must now focus on restructuring the roster.

If they can fill all the right holes on the depth chart, keep Jayden Daniels and the rest of the roster mostly healthy, and the guys gel with their new coordinators, then there is no reason not to expect Washington to be competing in the NFC East once again with a playoff run to the Super Bowl in their sights.

