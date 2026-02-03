Commanders Named as Trade Destination for NFL’s Fastest Player

The Washington Commanders are looking to turn the page on their unsuccessful 2025 season.

They have hired new coaches across the board and can now begin focusing on how to improve the roster to turn the clock back to the success they had in 2024 when they made the NFC Championship Game.

Washington's success depends heavily on the production from quarterback Jayden Daniels, and they must get some help for him on the offensive side of the ball. While Terry McLaurin is locked up for the foreseeable future, the Commanders lack elite-level play on the outside, and that could get worse if Deebo Samuel decides to leave in free agency.

With a lack of weapons for Daniels, Bleacher Report believes that the Commanders should make a big move to elevate the offense by trading for star, veteran wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

Tyreek Hill to the DMV?

Dec 8, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

"A healthy Jayden Daniels in 2026 could have Washington right back in contention. They also have the cap space to get aggressive in bringing on a big contract," wrote Alex Ballentine. "That would enable them to chase big names like Maxx Crosby and Tyreek Hill. Both might be unhappy with their current situations, but carry major financial obligations for any team that trades for them."

The injury risk factor

Hill obviously comes with plenty of off-field concerns and is coming off a serious injury where he tore multiple ligaments in his knee, including his ACL, but is still viewed as a game-changing type of player at his position.

A Super Bowl champion, six-time Pro Bowler, and multiple AP First-Team All-Pro, Hill is widely considered one of the most explosive wideouts in NFL history and would give the Commanders a WR1-A and WR1-B with McLaurin if they can swallow his massive contract in 2026 ($29.9 million in base salary).

Why the gamble makes sense

Hill would mesh well in Washington's offense, creating easy throws and big-play opportunities for Daniels, forcing opposing defenses to play deep, and opening up the middle of the field for others to take advantage. His elite speed, separation, and yards after catch would all be welcome sights for the Commanders, who have lacked in these areas.

Acquiring Hill in a trade with the Miami Dolphins would require a premium draft capital haul, paired with players, but overall would make a ton of sense to get the passing game elevated immediately, making the offense more explosive and harder to defend. For a team looking to win now and capitalize on its talent, acquiring Hill would fast-track the Commanders to Super Bowl contention.

READ MORE: Patriots Star Christian Gonzalez Reacts to David Blough’s Promotion

Follow Caleb on Twitter.

Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 season.

More Washington Commanders News

• Former Commanders OC Kliff Kingsbury Could Join Rival's Staff

• Cowboys Repeating Micah Parsons Mistake With George Pickens Contract

•﻿ Adam Peters Targets Pass Rusher as the Next Pillar for Commanders Roster

• Bucky Brooks Links Notre Dame RB Jeremiyah Love to Commanders in Round 1