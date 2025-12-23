Commanders' journeyman quarterback prepares for potential full-circle start

ASHBURN, Va. – In the NFL world, there is a hard truth that every player on the Washington Commanders roster understands and accepts: That in order for one man to play, another has to sit.

So, as quarterback Josh Johnson aims for a start this week against the Dallas Cowboys, he understands that it may come because both Jayden Daniels and Marcus Mariota have suffered injuries that denied them their own opportunities, but it isn’t something he can carry the weight of as he looks to lead the Commanders into battle.

Instead, with the game coming on Christmas, Johnson has only one option, and that is to look at the holiday gift as the ultimate full-circle moment if he does get his first start for Washington in seven years.

Redskins quarterback Josh Johnson (8) looks to throw in the first half against the Titans at Nissan Stadium Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn. An50994 | Andrew Nelles / Tennessean.com

Johnson recalls last start

"Very unique. Very unique. Most people don't know. A lot of people assume. I've never really been a starter in this league. I've always been a backup. The last time I started was actually when I was here. That's the last time I really actually had a starter game," Johnson recalled to the media just days from his next potential starting opportunity.

"It doesn't seem like it was seven years ago. My kids, the only reason why I feel like it was seven years ago, because one was just being born, and the other one was a lot younger. But it goes by as fast. And to say it's crazy, I guess when you look at it in the grand scheme of the NFL, it is crazy. But for me, this is just my journey."

Johnson has been in every quarterback role you can think of, “and for me, whatever that opportunity is that is presented to you, you've got to own it because you're in that position for a reason."

While he’s looking forward to the opportunity if it comes, the added pressure of having to get ready for it in a short week isn’t something Johnson is shying away from.

Preparation remains intentional

Referring to the weeks as “a sleepless one,” Johnson is leaning on his familiarity in the system, having been here for every game this season, and looking to get as much “time on task” to make sure he and his teammates are as ready as they can be when it’s time to get the game started against the Dallas Cowboys.

The term ‘intentional’ is one of head coach Dan Quinn’s favorites, and listening to his quarterback talk about his preparation, you can tell the coach’s leadership is landing as Johnson shares he’s “just trying to go through the process and be as intentional with everything as possible so we can go out there and play fast and play well."

If you’re thinking Johnson may come out with some boastful comment about what he plans to do against the Cowboys, you’ll be waiting a while. Johnson approaches his job with a head down, focus on the task method, and he has no plans to change that this week, just because the circumstances have shifted.

Dec 7, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Josh Johnson (14) practices before the game at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images | Brad Rempel-Imagn Images

Oakland roots keep him grounded

"We played football on the street, on concrete in Oakland, and it started there, and it's just our love for the game and what got us here,” Johnson shared. “We all talk about how we weren't the best people to make it out of our community. We're just the ones who kind of stayed the most focused. And so when these moments and these opportunities come, they just always remind me to go out there and have fun with it."

Nothing is set, of course, and there’s still an outside shot Mariota is actually able to heal his wounded throwing hand and quad before the game. However, “as we're going through for the start of it, Josh will get the lion's share of the ones today in a short week. There's not tons that go, but Josh offers a good start," Quinn shared Monday.

READ MORE: Commanders veteran claims injuries make defensive evaluation unfair



Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 season.

More Washington Commanders News

• Commanders should keep eye on defensive star in College Football Playoff



• Huge brawl breaks out near end of Commanders-Eagles game



• Commanders prioritize altering Jayden Daniels' playing style for longevity

• What Jayden Daniels’ second season really told the Commanders