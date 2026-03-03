Commanders Plan to Cut Former 4-Time Pro Bowler

NFL free agency is almost here, and teams are already making moves to position themselves to improve their roster, including the Washington Commanders.

The Commanders will have their work cut out for them when it comes to revamping their roster, but they have recently signed a few of their own key free agents to lessen the workload.

Signings within the house can still occur leading up to March 9th, when free agency begins, and Washington can start allocating resources to players outside the organization. The Commanders have plenty of cap space to play with and now will have even more as the team has revealed they will be releasing veteran cornerback Marshon Lattimore.

As expected, the Commanders are releasing Marshon Lattimore, a source confirmed. Getting more clarification on offseason protocols, there is no injury settlement required for the move, so Washington will clear the full $18.5 million in cap space. — David Harrison (@DHarrison82) March 2, 2026

Lattimore Trade Doesn't Pan Out for Commanders

Releasing Lattimore will save the Commanders approximately $18.5 million in cap space with no dead money, allowing them to be a bit more active when deciding who to bring into the organization.

The Commanders traded with the New Orleans Saints for Lattimore back in 2024, but he was never able to catch on in Washington. With Lattimore only seeing action in five games in 2024 and six in 2025 due to injuries, it makes sense why the Commanders are okay letting him go.

Hindsight is always 20/20, but at the end of the day, the trade to bring Lattimore to the DMV is looking worse and worse. Lattimore's lack of production obviously hurts, but what the Commanders gave up to get him just adds salt to the wound.

The Commanders gave up three 2025 draft picks to the Saints, who have turned out to be reliable contributors. The Saints turned the Commanders' third-round pick into a day one contributor, safety Jonas Sanker, who was a key defensive piece and tied for the team lead in takeaways with three. The Saints then turned the fourth round pick into cornerback Quincy Riley, who was a rotational starter, playing in all 17 games, which led to him earning All-Rookie honors on his way to tying fourth amongst all rookies with 10 pass breakups. The sixth round pick ended up being promising running back Devin Neal, who saw limited opportunities mainly due to injury.

Washington must be more fiscally responsible when deciding what to give capital up for and how to spend their money so as not to make a similar mistake again. Lattimore never truly fit into what the Commanders were trying to do on defense, and should find a home this offseason once released.

He isn't the caliber of player that we saw with the Saints any longer, so shedding his salary and letting him finish out his career elsewhere was likely the best move for both sides.

