Commanders battle, but can't get Christmas miracle vs. Cowboys

The Washington Commanders are sending their fans home with Cole after losing 30-23 against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 17 at Northwest Stadium.

The Commanders were big underdogs coming into the game with third-string quarterback Josh Johnson leading the offense. However, the Commanders did their best to keep up with the Cowboys.

After trailing 21-3 to begin the game, the Commanders found a way to get back in the contest. Rookie running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt led the charge as he ran for two touchdowns and recorded over 100 yards on the ground. While Croskey-Merritt did his best to keep the Commanders in the game, it wasn't enough as the Cowboys put the finishing touches on the win in the fourth quarter.

Croskey-Merritt shines, but Commanders lose vs. Cowboys

Johnson completed 15 of 23 passes for 198 yards, starting for the injured Jayden Daniels and Marcus Mariota. Deebo Samuel was the leading receiver with 68 yards, while Terry McLaurin had 63 of his own.

The Commanders' defense also did a decent job staying in the game, coming up with six sacks against Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. Three of those sacks came from second-year defensive tackle Johnny Newton.

For the Cowboys, Prescott finished the day with 307 passing yards and two touchdowns. Cowboys running back Javonte Williams had 54 yards and a touchdown but left the game early due to an injury. This opened the door for Malik Davis to run for over 100 yards, helping Dallas grab the win.

It's another tough loss for the Commanders, who started the season 3-2, but have only won a single game in their last 11 contests.

The Commanders are now 4-12 as they head into their final game of the regular season. They are set to take on the Philadelphia Eagles on the road sometime next weekend after the new year begins.

