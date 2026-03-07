Deatrich Wise Jr. Returns to Washington Following Season-Ending 2025 Injury

The Washington Commanders have been committed to maintaining a veteran presence on their roster, and one move ahead of the new season ensures defensive end Deatrich Wise will remain in Washington. The team signed Wise to a contract extension, keeping the veteran pass rusher in burgundy and gold for the foreseeable future.

Wise joined the Commanders during the 2025 season, but his first year with the team was cut short after he suffered a quadriceps injury. After starting two games at defensive end, the injury sidelined Wise for the remainder of the season.

Analyzing Wise’s Nine-Year NFL Career and Production

While the terms of the extension were not disclosed, Washington has clearly seen value in Wise despite his limited time on the field. With nearly a decade of NFL experience, Wise was originally drafted by the New England Patriots in the fourth round (131st overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft.

Over his nine-year career, Wise has appeared in 128 games with 63 starts. During that span, he has recorded 318 total tackles, 34.0 sacks, 91 quarterback hits, and 34 tackles for loss. He has also added 12 passes defensed, five forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery. Wise has been praised throughout his career for his versatility along the defensive line and his ability to generate pressure on opposing quarterbacks.

New England Patriots defensive end Deatrich Wise Jr. (91) | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Leadership and the Walter Payton Man of the Year Legacy

Before heading to Washington, Wise spent the first eight season with the New England Patriots where his leadership was invaluable as he was recognized when he was named a team captain for three consecutive seasons from 2022 to 2024.

In 2024, he was selected as the Patriots’ nominee for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award, recognizing his impact both on and off the field. Wise also produced on the field that season, appearing in 15 games with five starts and finishing with 29 tackles, 5.0 sacks and eight quarterback hits. One of his standout performances came in Week 10 against the Chicago Bears, when he recorded his second career game with two or more sacks.

One of Wise’s most productive seasons came in 2022, when he posted career highs, starting 16 games and recording 7.5 sacks, 59 tackles, and 7 tackles for loss. That season also featured a memorable performance in Week 3 against the Baltimore Ravens, when he recorded his first career three-sack game, all in the first half.

Looking Ahead in Washington

Now returning to Washington, Wise brings veteran leadership and experience to the Commanders’ defensive front as the team continues building toward the upcoming season.

