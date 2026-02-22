Why Ohio State's Arvell Reese is the Ultimate Draft Risk at No. 7

The Washington Commanders need help on defense, and Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Arvell Reese is a multi-tooled athlete who could be a tremendous addition in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Of course, first things first, he’s got to make it to the No. 7 pick, where the Commanders are currently scheduled to make their first pick.

After that, Reese has to be viewed by Washington as the right man for the job at that spot. While the linebacker is going very early in all the mocks, and oftentimes isn’t even available at No. 7, if he is, it still isn’t a slam dunk that he’d be the pick, because there are still questions about the prospect.

Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Arvell Reese (8) pressures Minnesota Golden Gophers quarterback Drake Lindsey (5) during the first half of the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Oct. 4, 2025. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A critical combine week

Answering those questions starts at the NFL Scouting Combine this week, and NFL Network’s Bucky Brooks recently outlined what team executives will be looking to see from Reese at the event.

“Reese is listed at 6-foot-4 and 243 pounds, and it's hard to find players of that stature with his combination of speed, agility, and explosion. He operates with a level of violence and physicality that overwhelms blockers at the point of attack,” Brooks writes.

Seeking violence and physicality

That violence and physicality are exactly what new defensive coordinator Daronte Jones wants in the Commanders’ defense moving forward. And it’s something we saw a troubling lack of over the past two years, despite head coach Dan Quinn’s call for it to be a trademark of his team.

In addition to those attributes, Reese is also a multi-positional talent. Though like other players with that capability before him, the question now is whether or not he’s a truly versatile weapon, or another player who does several things well, but nothing great.

The Micah Parsons comparison

“At Ohio State, Reese showed spectacular flashes, finishing with 6.5 sacks and 10 tackles for loss as a junior last season. However, he's also an unproven commodity, with just one year of starting experience under his belt. And then there's the question of his place on the field, which has been fluid so far, including both off-ball linebacking and edge-rushing duties. This raises the possibility that he could grow into a ﻿﻿Micah Parsons﻿﻿-style hybrid playmaker as a pro. It also suggests he still has work to do at both spots,” Brooks continued.

“The potential is tantalizing and could merit a top-five pick, but old-school executives would warn against taking a project that high without having a clear development plan or utilization strategy to maximize his talents at the next level.”