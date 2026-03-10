Commanders Sign Lions Ballhawk Cornerback to $16 Million Deal

The Washington Commanders have slid a bit under the radar at the onset of the two-day negotiating period before teams can officially sign free agents.

They have re-signed some of their own and made attempts for some other targets before being outpriced for some of the top players at their positions, despite having plenty of cap space to play around with.

The big splash for Washington came in the form of former Los Angeles Chargers edge Odafe Oweh, but the Commanders also brought in some help in the backend of the defense, coming to a two-year, $16 million agreement with former Detroit Lions corner Amik Robertson.

The Commanders are signing veteran CB Amik Robertson to a two-year, $16 million with $9.3 million guaranteed, per sources. @marlonmoore1 and @TR_RES of @AthEliteAgency negotiated the deal. pic.twitter.com/Onl7bzgpA3 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 9, 2026

Robertson Adds Versatility to Commanders Secondary

The Commanders' secondary was the worst in almost every major statistical category last season, and thus, the franchise is making changes to try to curb the issues. Robertson will come in to replace fellow veteran Marshon Lattimore, who was released by the team, but will very likely play a much different role within the defense.

Detroit Lions cornerback Amik Robertson (21) | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With a new defensive scheme in place under Daronte Jones, Robertson will fit in well alongside young defensive backs Mike Sainristil and Trey Amos. Robertson has experience playing both the slot and outside positions, so his flexibility only adds to that of the versatility held by Sainristil, and could make for an interesting debate on who will be playing inside come 2026 and who will be on the outside.

A strong tackler with tremendous ball skills, Robertson's physicality and quickness play well into Jones' aggressive, versatile scheme, and while not overly flamboyant when it comes to his stats, he has a knack for creating turnover opportunities.

Getting Robertson at a solid deal as they did still allows for the Commanders to be aggressive the remainder of free agency.

A practical piece of the defense, Robertson's effectiveness will be key to help stabilize a young secondary room that needs bodies. If he can stay healthy and produce as he did in 2025, it's a win. And if not, the short deal makes it easy to move on from.

It might not have been the flashiest of moves made on day one, but it sure appears to be a win for the Commanders in a low-risk, high-reward move. If Robertson pans out and produces the way they hope while helping mentor the young guns, then the contract will more than pay for itself.

