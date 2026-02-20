What Commanders Would Have to Pay for Maxx Crosby After Trade Cost Emerges

The Washington Commanders are revamping. They have made changes across the coaching staff and now will need to get their depth chart in place once the 2026 NFL offseason gets underway here in early March.

Defense will be a major focus of the Commanders this offseason, with an emphasis on getting younger and more versatile across multiple units on that side of the ball.

One way to improve the defense is by getting an elite pass rusher, and it just so happens that one of the best in today's game is on the trading block: the Las Vegas Raiders' Maxx Crosby.

Crosby is expected to have plenty of suitors, but it appears that the Raiders are doing whatever they can to deter them by asking for a return in the "Micah Parsons-type package" range, per NFL Insider Adam Schefter on 97.5 The Fanatic's Kincade and Salciunas.

Crosby Too Costly for Commanders?

Crosby has been vocal about his displeasure with the Raiders' organization and is thought to be seeking a trade to a team that is serious about winning. The Commanders still fit this bill despite having a down year in 2024, and should be interested in upgrading their pass rush with a talent like Crosby.

However, the issue is that the Commanders are already thin on draft capital after trading for Laremy Tunsil last year, so it would be difficult to imagine that Adam Peters and company would be willing to give up two more first-rounders plus a "premium" player.

The Raiders clearly are setting the opening bid high for Crosby as they don't want to trade him, but in reality, they might have to take the best available package offered, given how torn the relationship has become.

The pundits find it highly doubtful that any team will meet the Raiders at their current asking price, noting Crosby's age (29), injury history, and further injury concerns as reasons why. If the Raiders do eventually come off their overpriced ask of Crosby in a trade, then the Commanders should, without a doubt, pick up the phone and have a conversation with Vegas general manager John Spytek.

When looking at a realistic trade deal for Crosby, the Commanders should be interested in parting with a first-round draft pick, a second or third, and a player of some sort to sweeten the pot.

