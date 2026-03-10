Commanders’ Free Agency Moves Tease Massive Move in NFL Draft

The Washington Commanders have some serious gaps to fill on their roster if they want to avoid a repeat of their 2025 season. The 2026 season brings new opportunities and new prospects. The team has already addressed its coaching needs by hiring new coaches on both sides of the ball. Now the focus shifts to finding the key players who can fill those gaps on the field.

Offensive Needs Take Priority

Some of the biggest gaps come on the offensive side of the ball. The Commanders are not only looking for another wide receiver, with Deebo Samuel expected to hit free agency, but the team is also looking to bolster its backfield.

With Jacory “Bill” Croskey-Merritt currently the primary option, the franchise is hoping to add more weapons to the running game. Austin Ekeler and Jeremy McNichols are unrestricted free agents, while Chris Rodriguez Jr. is a restricted free agent. That leaves Washington with uncertainty at the position heading into the offseason.

A Potential Draft Target

The franchise will most likely find its next running back in the NFL Draft instead of free agency, and one name Washington has on the board is Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love.

Love is a premier running back prospect who is expected to go within the top five picks. However, the Commanders may have to get past the Tennessee Titans, who hold the number four pick, if they want a shot at landing him.

The Draft Day Scenario

Some projections have Love slipping slightly to the number seven pick, which could put him right in the Commanders range. One potential scenario is the Titans passing on Love in favor of a more urgent positional need, such as an edge rusher or cornerback.

If Tennessee goes in that direction, and the Giants at pick five and the Browns at pick six also pass on him, the Commanders could have a real opportunity to take Love off the board and add him to their backfield.

Love’s Standout Career at Notre Dame

Jeremiyah Love was a standout running back for Notre Dame from 2023 to 2025, culminating in a stellar junior season in 2025. That year, he was a Heisman Trophy finalist, Doak Walker Award winner, and a Unanimous All-American.

Love set several school records, including 21 total touchdowns in 2025 and a 13-game rushing touchdown streak. One of his most memorable performances came against USC, where he rushed for 228 yards. He finished his collegiate career with 2,882 rushing yards.

During his junior season, Love rushed for 1,372 yards and 18 touchdowns while adding 27 receptions for 280 yards and three more scores. He served as the primary offensive weapon for a Notre Dame team that finished with a 10- 2 record.

As a sophomore, he led the Fighting Irish with 1,125 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns, further solidifying his place as one of the top running backs in the country.

Why Washington Could Land Him

If the Titans choose a defensive player with the number four pick, there is a strong chance that Love could still be available when Washington selects at number seven giving them another major playmaker in the backfield slowly rebuilding.