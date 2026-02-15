Commanders' Dan Quinn Expresses Confidence in OC David Blough

Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn is confident in what offensive coordinator David Blough can bring to the team.

Blough, 30, has been with the Commanders for the past two seasons under Quinn's staff as an assistant quarterbacks coach. Now, he's being given the keys to the offense, but Quinn believes he is ready for the challenge.

"I know he hasn't been coaching a long time, but he has, obviously, when you're the backup quarterback at different stops, you had different experiences, much like a younger coach coming up, but I can also speak from experience that you haven't called plays, you've been waiting for it, you've been doing it, and in the practices you'll probably find some spaces where we go to have more call it periods. But we'll be really intentional about that," Quinn said.

"Some of the benefits of me going through this experience as a head coach for the second time, I learned some lessons to say, when there's talent in place, and you can find that certainly going through Atlanta and some of the coaches that were part of that staff, had we done things different? You might have. So, I think what you want to find out from yourself is, are you growing, are you learning? And this guy's absolutely ready to go attack. And so, it was evident to see that. But when you're around somebody a lot, you know that too.”

Arizona Cardinals quarterback David Blough passes against the Denver Broncos. | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Dan Quinn Confident in David Blough

It's a ballsy play to promote Blough for the second time in just a few months, especially when Quinn's job could be on the line next off-season.

That being said, there is continuity that will help the situation, as Jayden Daniels knows Blough very well and can bounce off of him easier than possibly an outside coach.

With Blau, Daniels and Quinn all on the same page, the Commander's offense has a better chance to be more successful in the upcoming season.

