Commanders Earn Federal Recognition for Stadium Security - Commanders Daily

Commanders Daily | Philip Hughes | HTTR4LIFE LLC

While Northwest Stadium's days as the long-term home of the Washington Commanders are numbered, that has not stopped the organization from upgrading the building while it remains in use. Just this week, the Department of Homeland Security recognized the security and emergency preparedness measures in place throughout the property and awarded the stadium SAFETY Act Designation.

Established by Congress in 2002, the SAFETY Act encourages organizations to deploy thoroughly vetted security practices and technology. The Commanders received the designation after a review process that included security audits, operational assessments and coordination with local, state and federal law enforcement. The recognition applies year-round across the entire Northwest Stadium property. via Commanders.com

A portion of the $150 million spent on the stadium over the last few years has gone toward improving security through updated camera systems, drone detection, vehicle barriers, gunshot detection, and much-needed new screening technology at stadium entrances. While it is good to see the organization recognized for something, it is important to remember how much has gone into Northwest Stadium since the Josh Harris group took over.



Or maybe it was just how bad Daniel Snyder let it get? Either way, this is progress in the right direction on the business side. Whether the team is moving in a few seasons is moot at this point. They will still have to host multiple events and thousands of athletes, employees, and fans until the new stadium is complete.



Federal recognition should not change how the group approaches fixing any remaining issues, as that should stay priority one until Northwest Stadium is no longer the home of the Washington Commanders.

Commanders Announce Training Camp Coaching Fellows

Washington announced its Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellows for training camp: Ryan Crawford, who will work with the defensive backs; Sammy Morris, who will assist the offensive line and special teams; and DJ Gillins, who will spend time with the tight ends and o-line.

Five Former Washington Players Support Fore the Kids Event

Five former Washington players support Fore the Kids Event | WUSA9

Former Washington players Kevin Barnes, Rocky McIntosh, Virgil Seay, Fred Smoot and Clarence Vaughn were among the nearly 100 people who were scheduled to participate in the 2026 PGC/MoCo/DC Fore the Kids Golf Tournament at the Country Club at Woodmore.



The event benefited the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Washington and the programs it provides for children throughout the area.

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