Commanders QB Jayden Daniels Gives Back Before Training Camp

On one of his final weekends to himself before getting back to NFL life, Jayden Daniels spent his time giving back to children in San Bernardino, California.



The Jayden Daniels Foundation had its second annual Community Day on Saturday at Coussoulis Arena on the campus of Cal State San Bernardino. Daniels, his mother, Regina Jackson, and several members of the foundation showed up to host the free event, which provided backpacks, school supplies, and other resources while supplies lasted.



Daniels grew up in San Bernardino and played quarterback at Cajon High School. That was also the site of the foundation's first Community Day last July when more than 40 vendors participated.

Rachaad White showed love to JD5, praising Jayden Daniels for giving back to the community and making an impact beyond football. 👏❤️ #RaiseHail #Commanders #JaydenDaniels #JD5 #TheConnectSport pic.twitter.com/u1H3CxbyeN — Theconnectsport (@theconnectsport) July 19, 2026

Stefon Diggs’ Workout With Commanders Receiver Reopens Familiar Question

Free-agent receiver Stefon Diggs made news recently after being seen working out alongside Commanders receiver Van Jefferson and tight end Lawrence Cager, among other NFL players with trainer Myron Flowers (picture below).



Diggs has been working out at his alma mater, the University of Maryland, all offseason.



Workouts like this are common at this time of year as players ramp up their activities, getting ready for training camp. Whether Washington signs him or not remains a mystery, but Diggs will eventually get the call from one of the many receiver-needy teams in the NFL.



Jefferson is looking to capitalize on a bit of added attention at minicamp. Head coach Dan Quinn stressed that he liked what he had seen out of Jefferson in the offseason program. Jefferson, 29, caught 29 passes last season for 350 yards and a touchdown with the Tennessee Titans.



While this was just a workout, Diggs has been connected to Washington enough this offseason that seeing him alongside two Commanders was always going to draw attention this close to camp.

Stefon Diggs and Commanders WR Van Jefferson working out with trainer Myron Flowers. | Myron Flowers Instagram

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