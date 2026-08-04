Why Daronte Jones’ Defense Could Unlock More From Odafe Oweh

Odafe Oweh has had only a few training camp practices in the Burgundy & Gold and has already shown why Washington viewed him as a major piece of its rebuilt defensive front. The disruption Oweh has been causing since camp opened is a by-product of his skill and how new defensive coordinator Daronte Jones is defining his responsibilities. "I can’t tell you too much of the secret sauce," Oweh said, "but just attack style. Get guys off the spot. That’s what he tells the D-line. And then, be in your spots. That’s the most I can tell you."

Daronte Jones Is Removing Some of the Guesswork

Defensive linemen and edge rushers usually have to diagnose run-pass keys while deciding how aggressively they can attack. "He’ll really hone in and tell us the plays when we can go," Oweh said of Jones’ coaching style. "A lot of times, you’ve got to guess and pick and read your keys and stuff like that, but he really lets us know. He puts it in different categories: these are the plays where you can go straight, pin your ears back and just go."



That clarity makes a huge difference for a player with Oweh's speed and explosiveness. Any type of hesitation can neutralize an athletic edge defender, while a clearly defined pass-rush opportunity allows Oweh to threaten the tackle immediately. Oweh believes that the added information will also let him manipulate blockers instead of just reacting to them.

As a good player, you’ve got to understand how you can manipulate that and how you can play chess with the offensive line when you have those calls and those freedoms. Daronte does a good job of compartmentalizing each call so you can know, ‘All right, it’s the run game. I can’t be too crazy. I can’t get too up the field. Oh, it’s pass now. I can pin my ears. It’s pass. I can fake like it’s run, but then go.’ Just understanding that. Odafe Oweh

Odafe Oweh is hard to miss pic.twitter.com/RATM2iT48f — Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) July 29, 2026

More Freedom Without Abandoning Versatility

This does not mean that Jones is turning Oweh into a one-dimensional pass rusher. He acknowledged that he will still be dropping into coverage and understands how that keeps offenses from becoming comfortable with him. The difference is Jones appears willing to let him attack forward more frequently instead of consistently asking him to play backward or read and react through traffic.

Just getting one-on-ones, letting us go forwards instead of backwards too much. We’re still going to be dropping a few, and I’m cool with that because it keeps the offense on their toes. But that attack mindset—he’s talked to me. He’s given me a lot of freedom and understanding, picking my spots, when to take chances and stuff like that, which I haven’t usually had in the past, except for the Chargers. I appreciate that, and I’m going to continue to hone in on when I can take my shots and make plays. Odafe Oweh

Oweh Wants to Be a Complete Defender

Odafe Oweh looks good in burgundy pic.twitter.com/s41UvmLSm4 — Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) August 3, 2026

Oweh fully believes that his work against the run remains the most overlooked part of his game. Most do not realize he entered the NFL without a college sack to his credit and initially built his identity around setting the edge and defending the run. His development as a pass rusher has certainly changed how people view him, but he does not want that progress to hide the rest of his skill set.

I came in as a run defender. I had zero sacks, so people forget that. I’ve worked hard and, by the grace of God, he’s helped me get better in the pass-rushing aspect, but the run game was what I hung my hat on at first. People forget that because I was a designated pass rusher in some defenses. But I’m really trying to get back to that—playing stout in the run, forcing edges, getting to your fits and stuff like that. Odafe Oweh

Washington did not add Oweh just to have another player who can chase quarterbacks. Jones’ system is asking him to recognize when to remain disciplined and when to unleash the traits that made him a coveted addition. If Oweh can find a way to master that balance, the Commanders could get a more disruptive and complete defender than the one opponents have previously faced.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow the Burgundy & Gold on Facebook and the Commanders on SI on X for the latest news. You can also subscribe to our Facebook Messenger News Channel, which is the fastest and easiest way to actually see our articles while on any Meta product.